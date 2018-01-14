https://www.timesofisrael.com/porn-star-says-she-turned-down-threesome-with-trump/

An American porn star has claimed that Donald Trump tried to persuade her to “have some fun” with him and another sex worker, the Daily Beastreported Friday.

Alana Evans said she was staying in the area of the July 2006 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, held at the Edgewood Tahoe lodge at Stateline in Nevada, when she saw her close friend Stephanie Clifford, known as porn star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels was representing her company Wicked Pictures and posed with Trump, who was competing in the championship, for a photo that she then posted to her MySpace page.

When they got talking, Daniels reportedly invited Evans to join her in the evening, during which she was supposed to “hang out” with Trump.

Later, Daniels called her repeatedly, according to Evans, and asked her to join the party — an invitation that Evans declined.

“Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald [Trump] and I can hear him, and he’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun! Come to the party, we’re waiting for you,’” the Daily Beast quoted Evans as saying.

“And I was like, ‘OMG it’s Donald Trump!’ Men like him scare me because they have so much power and this was way before his presidential nomination,” she said. “So I bailed on them and turned my phone off.”

Evans said that she asked Daniels the next day how the night had been and that Daniels replied, “‘All I’m going to say is: I ended up with Donald in his hotel room. Picture him chasing me around his hotel room in his tighty-whities.’ I was like, ‘Oh I really didn’t need to hear that!’ Then she said he offered her keys to his condos in Florida, and I was like, ‘Wow guess you had a good night,’ and that was the last we ever spoke of it.”

The Daily Beast said that Trump’s relationship with Daniels had been confirmed by two other sources.

Gossip about the Trump-Daniels relationship first surfaced on a website called TheDirty.com in October 2011, with a post entitled:“World Exclusive: Donald Trump Cheats on His Wife Melania Trump While She Was Pregnant.”

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s personal attorney had arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels to stop her from speaking publicly about her alleged sexual encounter with the president.

“These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election,” a White House official said.

Neither Daniels nor the White House responded to the Daily Beast’s requests to comment on Evans’s story.

Trump has also been linked to porn star Jessica Drake, who claimed in late October 2016 that the hotel magnate had kissed her without consent and offered her $10,000 for sex at the same 2006 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Nevada.

Speaking during a Los Angeles news conference in October, accompanied by the high-profile discrimination lawyer Gloria Allred, Drake said, “He flirted with me and invited me to walk along the golf course with him,” adding that he asked her to his hotel room. She went along with two other women, Drake said.

Wearing pajamas when they entered, Trump “grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission.”

He also asked what it was like to film pornography, Drake said.

After she returned to her room, Drake said, Trump called her asking her to return to his suite and invited her to a party.

“What do you want? How much?” she said Trump asked her.

After she declined, Drake said, she received another call either from Trump or another man offering $10,000 and use of Trump’s private plane to fly home to Los Angeles if she were to accept.

On Saturday, Drake’s publicist Josh Ortiz was quoted in the Daily Beast as saying that Drake had signed a nondisclosure agreement and could not talk about Trump.

“Jessica signed a nondisclosure agreement after her allegations of misconduct, and she can’t do as much as peep his name publicly,” Ortiz said.

But after publication, Ortiz walked back his comments, saying there had been a “grave misunderstanding,” and that he had never been told that Drake had signed an NDA or reached any settlement regarding interactions with Trump.

Trump has also been linked with Playboy centerfold Karen McDougal, who, according to the Wall Street Journal, received $150,000 from the National Enquirer for a tell-all expose on her alleged ten-month affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007. No article ever appeared.

During the presidential campaign, a videotape emerged of Trump boasting that he could grope women with impunity. Several women have accused the 71-year-old of sexual misconduct.

In all, Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct in 19 cases, and has denied all of the claims as lies.