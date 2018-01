Israel’s national security advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat meets with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval at the latter’s home.

Ben-Shabbat is in India as part of the delegation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who began a state visit to the world’s largest democracy earlier today.

The two top security advisers discuss “the strengthening of security ties between the countries, and pending defense deals,” according to sources in the PM’s delegation.