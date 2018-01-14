Gunmen kill Christian in Egypt’s Sinai

apocalypse29, ,

EL-ARISH, Egypt — Egyptian security officials say gunmen have shot dead a Christian man in the turbulent north of the Sinai Peninsula, the latest attack to target members of the country’s Christian minority.

The officials say three masked gunmen carried out the attack and identified the victim as 35-year-old Bassem Attallah.

No group claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamic State, which is spearheading a years-long insurgency in northern Sinai. IS has repeatedly targeted Egypt’s Christians, killing more than 100 in a series of deadly bombings and shootings since December 2016. The latest attack was last month, when a gunman opened fire outside a church in Cairo, killing nine people.

Published by apocalypse29

