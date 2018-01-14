ARAB TEENS BEAT ULTRA-ORTHODOX JEWS, FORCE THEM TO PRAISE HAMAS

The Jerusalem District Prosecution filed an indictment Sunday against 19-year-old Ahmad Faroukh for a race-motivated assault against two ultra-Orthodox Jews in in his home neighborhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem two weeks ago.

On December 30th, during the Sabbath’s early morning, Faroukh and another friend spotted the two on their way to tevilah (dipping) at the Shiloah spring in the neighborhood. Faroukh’s friends then stood up and hit one of them in the head, and the two fled the scene.

On their way back from the mikvah and to the Western Wall, Faroukh and his friend blocked the worshipers’ way “in order to attack and humiliate them together because they are Jews,” the indictment document reads.

Faroukh’s friend then asked one of the men about his payot (sidelocks) and then took one sidelock from each of them and tied them together, despite their constant request for him to stop. The ultra-Orthodox are restricted from untying their sidelocks during the Sabbath.

Faroukh’s friend complained over the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israel Police in Arabic, and Faroukh translated his complaints to Hebrew and forced the two Jews to repeat him. They also praised Hamas and made the two ultra-Orthodox men repeat their praise as well.

Faroukh then told the two that he and his friend were planning to abduct them, and started pulling one of the two, but stopped shortly after.

While filming the event with his phone, Faroukh’s friend forced the two to say the Shehadah — the Muslim testimony stating there is no God but Allah, and Mohammad is his messenger.

After following their attackers’ orders, the two managed to escape.

The indictment document states that during incident, Faroukh kept punching and hitting the two, and at some point forced them to kiss his hands.

The Jerusalem District Prosecution said in the indictment that Faroukh was acting with racist motives, with hostile and violet intentions to humiliate the two — “only because ]of their] color, race, and ethnic-national affiliation,” the indictment reads.