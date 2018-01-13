White House meeting attendee Dick Durbin destroys Trump’s ‘shithole’ denial: He was ‘hate-filled, vile and racist’

Responding to President Donald Trump’s tweet that he never called Haitian and African countries “sh*tholes” in a meeting with Congressional leaders, Democrat Dick Durbin (IL) told reporters Trump said it — and said it repeatedly.

Friday morning, facing a hailstorm of criticism, Trump tweeted: “Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!”

Durbin told reporters that Trump had said things that were “hate-filled, vile, and racist” during Thursday’s meeting in the White House.

“But I cannot believe that in the history of the White House — in that Oval Office — any president has spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday,” Durbin said.

“You’ve seen the comments in the press. I’ve not read one of them that is inaccurate.”

“The president started tweeting this morning, denying that he used those words. It is not true. He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly.”

