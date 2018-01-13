Trump lawyer shelled out $130,000 to adult film star in 2016 to keep her quiet about alleged affair: report

One of President Donald Trump’s lawyers allegedly paid an adult film star a settlement to keep her from going public with an affair she had with the real estate mogul the year after he married Melania Trump.

As the Wall Street Journal reported, Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen paid actress Stephanie Clifford, whose stage name was Stormy Daniels, a sum of $130,000 in October 2016.

According to the report, Clifford “privately alleged the encounter with Mr. Trump took place after they met at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe,” sources confirmed to the Journal.

Cohen and the White House denied both the affair and the settlement.

“These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election,” the White House told the Journal in a statement.

Cohen said in a response to the newspaper that “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

“This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client,” Cohen continued. “You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011.”

The president’s lawyer also attached a statement signed by “Stormy Daniels” that said the actress did not have a “sexual and/or romantic affair” with Trump.

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” Cohen and Clifford’s statement read.