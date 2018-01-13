The Antedote: Fire and Fury – Trump, Bannon and Israeli Interference in US Foreign Policy

http://www.renegadetribune.com/antedote-fire-fury-trump-bannon-israeli-interference-us-foreign-policy/

Greg and Jeremy ring in 2018 with a discussion about the new book ‘Fire and Fury’ by Michael Wolff which has caused so much controversy, particularly focusing on revelations that the now former Breitbart Executive Chairman Steve Bannon worked directly with Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheldon Adelson to shape the administration’s Israel policy. We also discuss Henry Kissinger’s claim that the Trump administration is a “war between the Jews and the non Jews.”