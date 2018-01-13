International Jewry Endorses FPÖ Boycott

The chairman of the Israel-Austria Friendship Group in the Israeli Knesset, the official organization of Jews in Austria (Israelitische Kultusgemeinde), and the World Jewish Congress have all endorsed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s boycott of Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ) because of its alleged “Nazi” past – even though Israel’s own citizenship laws are based on the Nazi’s Nuremberg Laws.

(The New Observer)

Writing in an opinion piece in the Jerusalem Post, Amir Peretz, chairman of the Israel-Austria Friendship Group in the Knesset, former deputy prime minister and defense minister, former leader of the Israeli Labor Party, chairman of the Federation of Workers Unions (the Histadrut) and mayor of the town of Sderot, said that he and his colleagues fully endorsed the boycott.

“Israel shall be the last country to give a kosher stamp to Austria’s Freedom Party,” Peretz wrote, saying that “in the face of the attempts to by FPÖ to cozy up with Israel—only to legitimize hatred toward other ethnic and religious minorities—Israel shall be the last to give the FPÖ a kashrut stamp.”

Peretz said that it was “rare for an opposition member to applaud the prime minister” but the call to boycott the FPÖ is “one decision that Netanyahu made which I strongly agree with.”

“Suspending all meetings on the ministerial level of Israeli officials with the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) is the right decision. In my capacity as chairman of the Israel-Austria Friendship Group in the Knesset, I have extended this decision to the parliamentary level, too.”

Peretz said he was happy to continue to develop “relations and pursue common interests and values” with all the other parties in Austria—effectively giving them the “kashrut stamp” but that the FPÖ was unacceptable to the Jews.

Peretz went on to explain why the Jews hate the FPÖ, all centered around that party’s alleged “antisemitism” and the fact that some of the party’s original founders back in the 1950s had been members of the Nazi Party in the 1930s.

This hysteria is extreme hypocrisy, as Israel’s own citizenship laws are based directly upon the Nazi Nuremberg laws.

Furthermore, Israel’s immigration laws specifically bar all non-Jews—Muslims and Christians alike—from settling in Israel, all in order to preserve and maintain the majority racially-Jewish nature of that state.

Israel’s Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law 5763, was first passed by the Knesset on July 31, 2003.

That law makes citizens of Iran, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Yemen, the West Bank, and Gaza Strip ineligible for residency in Israel, even if they are married to an Israeli citizen.

Furthermore, Israeli law also forbids Arabs who have Israeli citizenship (those who were not forcibly expelled when Israel was created) from being allowed to bring their Palestinian spouses into Israel or obtaining Israeli citizenship for them.

For Israel and the world’s Jews to complain about the FPÖ is therefore hypocritical – and is so blatant that it cannot be accidental, and must be deliberate. It is one law for the gentiles, another for the Jews.