Why people come to the US from President Trump’s ‘shithole’ countries

(CNN) US President Donald Trump sparked outrage again Thursday when he reportedly expressed frustration with people coming to the US from “shithole countries,” the latest in a series of insensitive and offensive remarks about immigrants and refugees.

“Why do we want all these people from shithole countries coming here?” Trump said, according to sources familiar with the meeting, later asking “why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.”

While under TPS designation, nationals cannot be removed from the US and can work and travel in the country. However, it does not lead to lawful permanent resident status and people under TPS are vulnerable for removal if the designation is lifted.

Jonathan Katz, author of “The Big Truck That Went By” on the failure of disaster relief efforts in Haiti, said Trump’s remarks and those who have defended them ignore both the histories of these countries and US involvement in them.

“You’d have to know nothing about WHY Haiti is poor (or El Salvador in kind), and WHY the United States (and Norway) are wealthy,” Katz said in a widely-shared Twitter thread

“But far worse than that, you’d have to not even be interested in asking the question.”

Haiti

Amount receiving in US aid: $251 million ( $251 million ( 2017

Number of people with TPS: About 58,700

TPS designation: January 2010 (ends July 2019)

Though plans to remove the country from TPS were announced last year, as of September 2017 , almost 40,000 people remained displaced, living in temporary shelters and camps on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

According to the World Bank , Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas, with almost 60% of the country living under the national poverty line of $2.41 per day.

The US has a long history of military and political intervention in Haiti.

El Salvador

GDP: $26.8 million

Population: 6.3 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $105 million

Number of people with TPS: About 263,000

TPS designation: March 2001 (ends September 2019)

After nearly 17 years, the “original conditions caused by the 2001 earthquakes no longer exist,” the US Department of Homeland Services said this week as it announced TPS would be removed by September 2019.

It added that the US government has repatriated more than 39,000 Salvadorans in the last two years, “demonstrating that the temporary inability of El Salvador to adequately return their nationals after the earthquake has been addressed.”

The US backed El Salvador’s right-wing government in a 12-year civil war against leftist guerillas which left 75,000 people dead between 1979 and 1992.

Honduras

GDP: $21.5 billion

Population: 9.1 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $150 million

Number of people with TPS: About 86,200

TPS designation: January 1999

Hurricane Mitch , a Category 5 storm, devastated Honduras in October 1998, killing about 11,000 people across Central America.

In addition to the ongoing affects of that storm and others since — most recently Hurricane Nate — Honduras also “faces the highest level of economic inequality in Latin America” as well as “rampant crime and violence,” according to the World Bank . The homicide rate in Honduras is among the worst in the world, at 59 murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016.

Nepal

GDP: $21.1 billion

Population: 29 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $138 million

Number of people with TPS: About 13,000

TPS designation: June 2015

Nepal’s designation also stems from an earthquake, a 7.8-magnitude tremor which struck near the country’s capital, Kathmandu, in early 2015, killing more than 8,000 people and damaging millions of homes.

Around 3% of the country was pushed into poverty as a direct result of the earthquake, the World Bank said , with total reconstruction costs as high as $6.7 billion.

While conditions in the country have improved, as of 2016, there was still a “substantial, but temporary, disruption of living conditions,” according to DHS

However, that assessment came before major flooding late last year affecting more than a third of the country, which the World Bank said “caused severe disruption and damage, especially in the southern plains” and predicted would hamper economic growth.

Nicaragua

GDP: $13.2 billion

Population: 6.1 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $26 million

Number of people with TPS: About 5,300

TPS designation: January 1999 (ends January 2019)

Designated for the same reason as Honduras, Nicaragua has also suffered greatly from natural disasters in recent years.

However, a DHS report in November found “it is no longer the case that Nicaragua is unable, temporarily, to handle adequately the return of nationals of Nicaragua.”

“Nicaragua has stood out for maintaining growth levels above the average for Latin America and the Caribbean,” according to the World Bank , though it warned poverty and inequality levels remain high.

Somalia

GDP: $6.2 billion

Population: 14.3 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $416 million

Number of people with TPS: About 500

TPS designation: September 1991

Somalia was designated for TPS after the country descended into civil war after dictator Siad Barre’s ouster in 1991. Nearing three decades of conflict, much of the country’s governance structure, economic infrastructure, and institutions have been destroyed.

“The security situation in Somalia remains fragile and volatile,” according to DHS . The agency said Somalis couldn’t safely return to the country: “Somalia continues to experience a complex protracted emergency that is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.”

The US is heavily involved militarily in Somalia, conducting more than 30 air strikes in the country in 2017 against militant groups al Shabaab and ISIS which killed up to 230 people, according to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism

South Sudan

Population: 12.2 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $813 million

Number of people with TPS: About 50

TPS designation: November 2011

South Sudan gained its independence in 2011 , after a vote was promised in a 2005 peace deal which aimed to put a halt to decades of violence in the country.

However, tensions between north and south remained long past the vote , and in 2013 South Sudan was plunged into civil war, leaving hundreds dead and displacing more than a million people. Last year, as a result of the conflict, many parts of the country were suffering from famine, as a huge UN operation attempted to keep the peace.

“The renewed conflict in South Sudan is undermining development gains achieved since independence and worsened the humanitarian situation,” according to the World Bank . “Without conflict resolution and a framework for peace and security, the country’s longer-term development and prosperity are threatened.”

Sudan

GDP: $95.5 billion

Population: 39.5 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $151 million

Number of people with TPS: About 1,000

TPS designation: November 1997 (ends November 2018)

Sudan was designated for TPS based on the “ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions.” Sudan has been beset by conflicts, most notably the Darfur conflict, which began around 2003 when several rebel groups took up arms against the government in Khartoum.

The situation in Sudan has improved in recent years, but concerns persist about its stability and human rights. However, in September, DHS said nationals of Sudan could now return “without posing a serious threat to their personal safety.”

Syria

GDP: —

Population: 18.4 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $729 million

Number of people with TPS: About 6,200

TPS designation: March 2012

Syria has been designated for TPS since 2012, almost a year after civil war broke out in the country in the wake of the Arab Spring. An estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed in the conflict, according to the UN , with millions more displaced.

“Violent conflict and the deteriorating humanitarian crisis continue to pose significant risk throughout Syria,” DHS said in 2016

Yemen

GDP: $27.3 billion

Population: 27.5 million

Amount receiving in US aid: $573 million

Number of people with TPS: About 800

TPS designation: September 2015

Yemen received TPS designation in September 2015 following the outbreak of civil war when Houthi rebels drove out the US-backed (non-democratically elected) President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi.