GAL GADOT IN LEBANESE DESIGNER SPARKS BACKLASH

Israeli actress Gal Gadot wore an Elie Saab designer gown to accept an award from the National Board of Review in New York on Tuesday night, but there was a problem: Saab is a famed Lebanese fashion designer, and not all his fans were happy with the choice.

Gadot wore the one-shoulder blue dress with a thigh-high slit to collect the organization’s Spotlight award alongside Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

The Instagram page for Saab’s brand posted a photo of Gadot in the gown on Wednesday, calling her “flawless.” But screenshots of the now-deleted post show that many of the designer’s fans were not happy with him.

Lebanese TV producer Farah Shami wrote on Twitter that she doesn’t “have a problem with her wearing @ElieSaabWorld but I do have a problem with posting her picture from Elie Saab’s account and bragging about an ex Israeli soldier wearing his dress! Don’t ruin one the few things that make us proud Lebanese people! Elie Saab makes us proud.”

Lebanese Journalist Heba Bitar wrote in Arabic that she loves Saab, but wondered, “Why does it mean so much that an Israeli actress wore a dress from him?” After the post was deleted, she added that his team “was smart enough to remove the post when people started commenting. Anyway they should be more cautious.”

While Saab’s account pulled the photo, it didn’t offer any explanation or apology for doing so. Gadot’s Instagram post from the awards ceremony didn’t mention the designer. Saab did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Gal Gadot in New York at the National Board of Review 2018 (Daily Mail)

When Wonder Woman – the smash superhero hit of the summer – was released, Lebanon moved to ban the film since Gadot is an IDF veteran. Lebanon also bans its citizens from entering Israel.