French counterterrorism inquiry launched after prison attack

apocalypse29, ,

PARIS — French prosecutors say they have opened a counterterrorism investigation into attempted murder after an attack at a high-security prison in northern France.

The Paris prosecutor’s office can’t confirm details of the Thursday afternoon attack at the Vendin le Vieil prison that French media say was launched by a knife-wielding inmate against several people.

French media say no one has been killed and no one is in a life-threatening condition.

The prosecutor’s office said its investigation was launched by its anti-terrorism branch Thursday and centered on the attempted murder of civil servants.

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s