Ron Gonen’s Israeli Mafia and Snowmen PsyOps

Many people have heard of the Five Italian Crime Families of NYC: Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese, and Lucchese.

But have you heard of the Six Israeli Crime Families of NYC: the Abergils, the Abutbuls, the Alperons, the Dumranis, the Shirazis, the Amir Molnar and Zeev Rosenstein syndicates?

You never heard of them? Do you think maybe Hollywood has some sort of tribal bias?

The Israeli Mafia’s six families are actually Maghrebi Jews and are not originally from Israel, but instead Morocco. They still are layered in Zionist Jewish Supremacy, and they are willing to commit crimes, even acts of murder, to Champion Zionism..

The Israeli Mafia consisted of around twenty core members that were involved in drug trafficking, extortion, and gasoline racketeering. Lacking the codes of conduct and clear-cut hierarchies associated with the Chabad Mob and Italian Mafia, they did not last long. The 6 families have been defunct since the 1990’s but their legacy is draped in blood.

If you hung out at Coney Island Ave in Brooklyn, NYC in the 1980’s you’d see them wearing Tefillin and Yarmulkes, a sign of their respect for their God Jehovah and their devotion to the “Tribe.”

Did you ever wonder where the Italians Gangster went?

The very Jewish Red Mafia of Russia, otherwise known as Vory V Zakone (thief in law), took over NYC after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The Vory V Zakone is more powerful than the Israeli Mafia, because these Ashkenazis are deeper tied into the Chahad Crime Family.

Eitan Haya was the Boss of all Bosses in the Israeli Mafia, and John Attias was the biggest dealer of heroin in the Tri-state.

Attias was nicknamed “The Crazy” for his violent temper; he saw killing as a perk of his profession. The Italian Mafia in the 1980’s would hire Attias for a professional murder contact, and Attias was always quick to oblige. He made a splash when he moved to New York in 1987 and killed Moussan Aliyan, the Italian Mafia heroin connection.

“The Israeli Mafia’s brief, but violent invasion of New York” By David Amoruso reported on April 8, 2008:

Attias came to New York in the summer of 1987, and immediately made his presence felt when he killed fellow Israeli, and major heroin supplier, Moussan Alyian. Alyian supplied several La Cosa Nostra members with the addictive drug who sold it to their own clients. Attias wanted to take over Alyian’s heroin business, and had just taken his first step. He was importing heroin from Amsterdam and Thailand by the kilo, and had cornered most of the heroin market in Brooklyn and Queens. Together with crew members Eitan Haya and Israel Mizrachi he also smuggled three tons of hashish from Turkey to New York, making all men involved multi millionaires.

Everything we know about the Israeli Mafia comes from Ron Gonen. He is the barrel we look under to see his point of view about the Israeli Mafia, because Gonen and Haya are the only surviving members and Haya refuses to talk.

Ron Gonen’s best friend Ran Ephraim was the mastermind behind the biggest gold robbery in Manhattan diamond district.

NY Times reported on February 28, 1988 that “Two Men Rob Jeweler of $4 Million in Gold”

Gold chains, estimated to be worth $4 million, were taken …. from a safe in a midtown jewelry business after two gunmen tied up the owners. The robbers, who wore gloves and masks, forced their way into Josi Jewelry Ltd. The robbers tied up the Ben-Zvis (owner) and fled with the gold chains from an open safe.

The Ben-Zvis remained tied for 4 hours when someone in a nearby office heard their cries for help and telephoned the police.

According to Ron Gonen, “Attias spent more time in solitary confinement than any other prisoner… As soon as he was released he would attack another inmate or a guard and be sent right back to the hole.”

The Italian Mafia quickly decided to stop hiring Attias because he enjoyed playing with his kill instead of his simply shooting the target and getting away.

He enjoyed playing in blood puddles and pretending to talk to the corpse.

Haaretz reported “Not Such Goodfellas: How to Combat Organized Crime” by Ayelett Shani Dec 13, 2013

In 1989, an investigation was launched on Long Island, looking at Israeli criminals who were trading in drugs and laundering money. There were wiretaps, and since the language was Hebrew, policemen were brought from Israel. This was a federal investigation in collaboration with the district attorney. The main figure was Johnny Attias. In January 1990, he was murdered in the middle of a street in Brooklyn. I contacted the federal investigators and asked to become involved. At some point they arrested one member of the gang, Ran Ephraim, on drug charges. He and his wife agreed to cooperate. I spoke with him and he told me of several unsolved murders they had been involved in. We checked our files, and what they said was corroborated. Now we had murders and drug trading, and since I know Hebrew, I could listen in on the wiretaps. From these I learned that another person, Eitan Haya, was also involved in the murders. They were all arrested in September 1990. They all confessed or cooperated.

The Israeli Mafia carved out a reputation with meat hooks and butcher knifes, just like Sholom Rubashkin of Agriproccessors. The Israeli Mafia supplied cocaine to Studio 54, supplied heroine to the street dealers, and if one’s not into drugs, they always had murder for hire jobs for clients. However, that was really the extent of their power, unlike for example the Chahad Mafia, which has the Congress and Presidents on their dole.

Author Dave Copeland is not a Jew, and he admittedly hates La Kosher Nostra, saying he finds Gonen “detestable”in his book “Blood and Volume,” but reading his book I was wondering if there was deliberate disinformation.

The first question Copeland asked Ron Gonen, when he agreed to write his biography in January 2005 from a craigslist ad, was if anyone still wanted Gonen dead.

Gonen’s reponse is “No.. All of the people I testified against are either dead, in jail, in the witness protection program themselves, or they got deported back to Israel.”

Copeland said, “..Gonen noted that he and Haya were now two of the only surviving members of the gang that filled the void in the New York underworld from the time Rudy Giuliani – then a U.S. Attorney trying to make a name for himself – started cracking down on the Italian mafia until the fall of the Soviet Union and a massive infusion of Russian mobsters into the five boroughs.”

Ron Gonen is the only surviving member besides the boss of all bosses Eitan Haya of what the New York Tabloids dubbed “Israeli Mafia.” Ron Gonen flipped and turned FBI informant in the 1990’s and was in witness protection.

“The Mob From Zion” By Allison Hoffman April 27, 2007

..after 17 years in the federal witness protection program, Gonen has told the tale again, this time to Dave Copeland, a Boston-based journalist whom he found on the listings Web site Craigslist. Copeland’s new book, “Blood & Volume,” traces Gonen’s journey from petty thief to snowman for the “Bright Lights, Big City” crowd. With the book’s publication, Gonen says he and his family lost federal protection, but he nevertheless stands by decision.

Allison Hoffman continues..

On his (Ron’s) first trip to Manhattan, in 1981, Gonen stayed with a friend of a friend who knew people at the Chelsea Hotel. There, Gonen saw the lucrative possibilities of cocaine dealing. He called a friend from Tel Aviv, Ran Ephraim, who had a connection in Los Angeles, and soon he was transporting drugs cross-country. In June 1982, Gonen met Honey Tesman, the Brandeis-educated daughter of a successful Long Island laundry-plant owner. Honey — or “Honischka,” as Gonen calls her — soon became both his girlfriend and his quality-control officer, introducing him to better suppliers in Manhattan and to the raging downtown party scene. “She’s my disco Jewish queen,” Gonen said. “Smart like a wiz, gorgeous, speaks beautiful Hebrew, and she’s a fighter — it’s what I love about her.” The pair married and moved to Tel Aviv in 1984, with Gonen spending three weeks a month in New York running his cocaine. But by March 1986, Honey insisted on returning full time to Long Island to be near her family. There, they settled with their newborn daughter and with Honey’s older daughter from a previous marriage. The following year, Gonen says, his sometime business partner, Ephraim, started doing business with an Israeli gangster named Johnny Attias, who had arrived in New York from Paris with plans to flood the market with heroin. Gonen says that his connection to Attias’s crew was always through Ephraim, and that he turned down invitations to get involved as much out of distaste for the new downtown drug as out of a desire to stay independent. “So they say, ‘Well, if you don’t want to open this market for us, give us your clients and you get out,’” Gonen said. “These guys, they’re the Gottis of the Israeli Mafia.” After agreeing to cooperate with the government in 1989, Gonen left federal detention and drove home to Long Island in his 1985 Oldsmobile in time for Rosh Hashanah dinner with Ephraim; while Honey prepared the meal, agents bugged the house. For the next few months, agents listened in on Gonen’s deals and eavesdropped on phone calls as Honey tried to drop hints to his friends. Within months, the Israeli Mafia disintegrated in a power struggle, with its leaders either dead, imprisoned or on the lam. Gonen and Honey went into witness protection with their daughter, Mariel; the pair eventually divorced, though they remain friends and celebrate the Sabbath together weekly. After receiving a death threat in Israel, Gonen’s 80-year-old mother came to America to join the family in hiding; a survivor of the Nazis and of Stalin, she had the easiest time adjusting to her new identity, Gonen says, quickly finding a boyfriend and getting involved in the Jewish community in the unnamed city where Gonen was transplanted. “For me, it was always three lives: my private life, my outlaw life and the life that I present to other people,” Gonen said. “But I was always a gangster with a soul. That was crucial, because for me, before anything else the question was what you do with it, how you live.

Ron Gonen’s story doesn’t pass the smell test. I smell a rat, a Mossad rat. I am going to expose his rat-tail and the Payot tails behind him.

The State of Israel may have created Gonen and Eitan Haya to make its Jewish citizens feel that their ZOG governments will clamp down on crime, whether it’s in Manhattan or Tel Aviv.

A popular documentary that came out in 2006 called “Cocaine Cowboys” created by Billy Corben (Cohen) feeds into the idea that there are bald-head liver-spotted Jewish Gangsters like Ron Gonen who can be free agents or free entrepreneurs from the force of a wrist turn from the Mossad-CIA combine.

Noam Chomsky, a popular intellectual, would tell his audience “western intelligence is incompetent”, and so are agencies like FBI too. Therefore, in the mindset of Americans/ Israelis being fed lies from Judaeo-Hollywood films and Progressive Jewish intellectuals, Ron Gonen can exist.

In 2005, Ron decided to crawl out from under a rock and broke Fed protocol to hire Copeland to write his biography off of Craigsllist! Then a few years later he would make a film with Emilio Roso called “Last Man Standing”. Roso is the Israeli counterpart to the American Sean Stone, as both men are put into to place as “renegade” journalist, but both are taking their listeners to the “Buzzsaw.”

Copeland revealed in his book that “Blood and Volume” is code for murder for hire (Blood) and selling cocaine (Volume). These are the sort of codes La Kosher Noster uses.

Ron’s story has always sounded fishy, as in Eric Paddock’s Sushi fishy.

Eric Paddock is the coke-head actor who played the brother of Stephen Paddock in the Las Vegas Hoax that happened October 1, 2017.

Actor Eric told CBS that his never-in-existence brother Stephen Paddock fired a bump-stock (modified semiautomatic weapon) at a crowd of country music fans at the Harvest 91 festival from the Mandalay Bay.

CBS would also tell you Lee Harvey Oswald shot JFK with a .5×52mm Carcano Model 91/38 infantry rifle from the book depository.

Carcano was referenced as the “stick” by WW2-era soldiers because that’s all it good for, to be a stick. Nevermind the useless Carcano that Oswald received was old and rusty by the time he received it, since Oswald wasn’t even inside the book depository.

Stephen Paddock couldn’t have been in his proverbial book depository, Mandalay Bay, because he never existed.

Eric’s comment regarding “thousands of dollars of Sushi – comped” was very reminiscent of the speech used by the Israeli Mafia in the book “Blood and Volume.” Eric was definitely giving a sign to power people. “Sushi” is slang for cocaine in Las Vegas. Eric Paddock transferring $100,000 and referencing Taco Bell also has to be code.

Daily News reported October 2, 2017 “Stephen Paddock’s father was bank robber on FBI Most Wanted list”

(Stephen’s/Eric’s)..father was a convicted bank robber who was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list after escaping prison in the 1960s. Patrick Benjamin Paddock, who went by a variety of aliases including “Chromedome” and “Old Baldy,” was arrested in his 30s for robbing a Valley National Bank in Phoenix in 1960. At the time he was living in Tucson with his wife and four kids.

Nearly a decade later, Paddock did escape while serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution at La Tuna in Texas. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued in Feb. 1969 and he was added to the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitives list. Paddock remained on the most-wanted list until 1977. He was arrested the following year in Oregon, where he was managing a bingo parlor under the alias Bruce Werner Ericksen. It’s believed he died in 1998.

Eric Paddock’s story is that he didn’t grow up with big brother Stephen, but was born on the run with his father “Chromedome” Bruce Werner Ericksen (alias sounds Jewish).

Since the Las Vegas Hoax happened on October 1,2017, the alternative media has claimed Stephen Paddock was possibly a gun-runner, cocaine dealer, contractor at skunk works for Lockheed Martin and was a Janus pilot that took trips to Area 51 .

The alt media was consumed with digging into the past of a phantom, leading us to a long road to nowhere. Alex Jones and Matt Drudge were consumed with Stephen’s ISIS radicalization and Antifa. Ghosts don’t have a religion or belong to a political party.

“Trump to Avenge CIA Vegas Massacre on TV!” By Glenn Canady, Saturday, October 7, 2017 11:05

Stephen Paddock was a CIA arms pilot in operation Cyclone! He was also involved in Obama’s Fast and Furious gun running program also! Stephen Paddock was also an FBI informant and was killed because of blowback between the CIA and FBI! Paddock was also involved with the Russian mafia! Trump took down the Russian mafia boss Paddock was working with.

Ronen and Paddock are just more Snowmen, for the public to get snowed over. They are definitely limited-hangouts just like Edward Snowden.

Der Spiegel’s Dr. Udo Ulfkotte once said “we all lie for the CIA”. Dr. Udo Ulfkotte was assassinated just hours before meeting then President-elect Trump.

“Tel Aviv Court Hands ‘Israeli Godfather’ 20-year Sentence Eitan Haya” By Sharon Pulwer Feb 25, 2016

..Judge Zvi Gurfinkel of the Tel Aviv District Court handed down the sentence under heavy security to avoid any unnecessary risks, and the judge’s home in Kiryat Ono has also been placed under protection. This was Gurfinkel’s last case before retirement.

This was Gurfinkel’s last case before retirement! I smell a rat.

Haya was convicted in December of 11 crimes including criminal conspiracy, extortion and money laundering. He was acquitted of threatening and extorting two government witnesses in the case, and the judge criticized law enforcement authorities for their actions relating to those charges. Haya was convicted, along with others who worked for him, of threatening, extorting and money laundering from people who he loaned money to. For example, Haya was convicted of having grenades thrown at the borrowers’ homes and families in order to collect their debts. He was also convicted of bringing 15 million shekels in cash into Israel when he returned from the United States in 2004 and not reporting the funds, as well as providing false information about the use of the money. Gurfinkel described a scene from the book “The Godfather” in his verdict, in which the father of a woman who was raped and the two rapists went free in court turns to Don Corleone, the Godfather, and asks him to break their arms and legs. He is then indebted to the Godfather for the rest of his life. “This scene describes the damage to the rule of law, woe to us if we must turn to making our own justice,” wrote the judge.

In Israel, Jewish citizens are immune from justice for any crime they commit in non-Jewish Goyim countries. But for Eithan Haya to be the head the snake of the Israeli criminal underworld is a cruel joke. Haya had a lengthy rap-sheet in America and was able to live in Israel for 10 years as criminal before he was sentenced. It is farfetched. In Israel he continued extorting and money laundering from people who he loaned money to and threw hand grenades at homes.

Judge Zvi Gurfinkel had a ready-made speech in his verdict abut protecting Israel from the outlaw Godfathersense of justice, but Israel is a bandit state founded by Irgun and Stern Zionists gangsters.

Ron Gonen is Persona non grata; he can’t be extradited because of diplomatic immunity.

Amazon described the book as the “..struggles Gonen faced as he tried to find redemption and do the right thing by his young daughter and his family.” In a nutshell that’s the book, a few Good Fellas-esque stories mixed in with a lot of boring mundane stories of the life of Ron with his Jewish queen Honischka or Honey.

Ron sat like an unemployed caged pigeon for 15 years, or so David Copeland put in the book “Blood and Volume.” Ron and Copeland didn’t meet on Craigslit. Copeland used PsyOps tactics to get readers to stop following the story any longer because Ron is a made up entity and paid actor.

Ron Gonen’s purpose is to keep mob researchers snowed.

This brings me to my final question.

Was the Israeli Mafia actually a Mossad front for ‘Pizzagate’ in NYC?

To be Contiuned..