Harvey Weinstein Gets Slapped at Resort in Scottsdale

An unidentified man began berating the mogul last night.

Harvey Weinstein was accosted by a man at a resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, according to video obtained by TMZ.

The disgraced movie mogul was at Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale when an unidentified man approached, began berating Weinstein before slapping him twice with the back of his hand, video shows.

“Our guests’ privacy is paramount at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Therefore, we are unable to provide a comment,” a resort rep said in a statement to THR. A rep for Weinstein responded in an email: “The TMZ report is accurate.”

Paradise Valley police are aware of the assault, but a report has not been filed, Lt. Michael Cole, department spokesman told THR. If Weinstein were to file a report, police would investigate the matter as a misdemeanor assault, Cole said.

Weinstein left for Scottsdale after he was accused by numerous women of sexual assault in on-the-record stories published by the New York Times and the New Yorker in early October. Weinstein has denied all the claims.

Since that time, dozens of women have come forward to share their stories of abuse allegedly at the hands of Weinstein.

Weinstein is under investigation by authorities in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and London.