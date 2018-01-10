Prince Harry and Markle thank octogenarian jew for ‘mazal tov’

When Jewish octogenarian and member of Leeds’s Jewish community wrote the newly-engaged royal couple a congratulatory letter, she never expected a note in return.

Yet there it was, waiting in her mailbox on Sunday morning in an envelope addressed to “Mrs. Edna Levi” from Prince Harry and his fiance, American actress Meghan Markle. The couple is set to be married on May 19 in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. This is the church where the groom was baptized as a baby.

“I wrote, ‘Dear Prince, I’m British-born but a member of the Jewish faith and we say ‘mazal tov’ on a happy occasion,’” she told the Yorkshire Evening Post on her letter to the couple.

“This is why I am saying it to you and wishing you well and good health,” she wrote, ending her letter with a “shalom.”

On receiving her royal response, Levi told the Yorkshire Evening Post, “The letter came on a Sunday and when I looked at the front, I thought, ‘What is this?’ Then I saw it was marked ‘Buckingham Palace,’ and I was absolutely amazed.”

“I didn’t think I would get a reply because they must get hundreds of letters sent so I was thrilled,” she continued.

“I’ve never written to the royal family before but I like Prince Harry because of the way he looks after charities. He’s a nice, normal young man.”

The royal missive included a photo of the couple taken from their engagement announcement and had the official Buckingham Palace stamp on it. The envelope was sent from the Prince’s residence at Kensington Palace, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection with their forthcoming wedding. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated,” read the response.

It ended, “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes.”