Michael Wolff tells The View that Trump’s closest aides think he’s unstable — but that’s not all

apocalypse29

https://www.rawstory.com/2018/01/michael-wolff-tells-the-view-that-trumps-closest-aides-think-hes-unstable-but-thats-not-all/

 

Michael Wolff, the author of the bestselling book Fire and Fury, sat down on Wednesday with ABC’s The View to discuss his book and the resulting fallout.

“The hottest topic in America right now, is this book,” introduced host Whoopie Goldberg, with a giggle.

“Who thought giving you this much access was a good idea?” Goldberg asked.

“Literally, I just sort of slipped in through the cracks,” Wolff explained.

The topic of President Donald Trump’s mental health was also a topic of conversation.

“Is he a moron or a stable genius?” Sunny Hostin asked.

Advertisements

Published by apocalypse29

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s