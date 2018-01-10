Marvel’s Stan Lee accused of sexual harassment

Marvel comics mastermind Stan Lee has been accused of sexually harassing and groping nurses who care for him.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that the 95-year-old groped young women who worked at his home, asked them to perform oral sex on him and walked naked before them. The actions have led to a legal dispute between Lee and the care company, the Mail reported.

An unnamed source told the paper “Stan is an old man who has seemingly lost his way.

“There has been a stream of young nurses coming to his house in West Hollywood and he has been sexually harassing them. He finds it funny. He walks around naked and is vulgar towards the women, he asks them for oral sex in the shower and wants to be pleasured in his bedroom,” the source said.

“He’s also very handsy and has groped some of the women, it’s unacceptable behavior, especially from an icon like Stan.”

Lee has denied the claims outright.

The Jewish creator of Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor and the X-Men issued a statement through his lawyer, in which he intoned that the accusations were an attempt at blackmail.

“Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character,” attorney Tom Lallas said.

“We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled,” Lallas said.

“Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”