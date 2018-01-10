Activist News: QAnon is Jewish Poison

http://www.renegadetribune.com/activist-news-qanon-zionist-poison/

Talking about Q-anon and the desperation of Trump thumping shills who still believe Trump is merely playing 4d chess. I think there are many people on YouTube, Reddit and personalities within the conservative media who are still clinging to the belief that Donald Trump has a plan to take out the new world order and the deep state. It’s out of their desperation that they are grasping at straws. They are basically doing anything they can to avoid admitting they were wrong, however, some of them are merely bought and paid for to spin the lies.