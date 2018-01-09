The Jewish Theft & Cover Up of Nikola Tesla

http://www.renegadetribune.com/theft-cover-nikola-tesla/

Two days following Nikola Tesla’s death on January 7th, 1943, FBI agents raided the hotel suite that Tesla was living, at the New Yorker Hotel, NY. There have long been stories of “conspiracy & cover up” in regards to the U.S. governments possesion of Nikola Tesla’s belongings, including approximately 80 trunk of notes and paperwork. In this video I connect the dots on specific pieces of evidence provided through the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) – declassified documents provided by the FBI & CIA.