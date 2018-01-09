Oops: If Oprah Runs in 2020, She’ll Have to Make These Pics Disappear These Pictures Should Have Pelosi Furious

https://conservativetribune.com/oops-if-oprah-runs-in-2020-shell-have-to-make-these-pics-disappear/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=conservative-tribune

If talk show host, actress and all-around celebrity Oprah Winfrey chooses to run for the presidency in 2020, as many desperate leftists now hope she will, she should expect her entire life to be placed under a microscope, including her professional relationship with Harvey Weinstein — not to mention the countless pictures of them hobnobbing like best buds.

As noted by The Daily Caller, Oprah “has maintained a close professional relationship with Harvey Weinstein over the past two decades.”

While this relationship started long before the media outed Weinstein as a serial sexual abuser who had used his position as a powerful film producer to harass and assault dozens of women, many believe “#OprahKnew” about the producer’s behavior before it became public.

It doesn’t help that Winfrey neglected to mention Weinstein even once during her speech Sunday at the Golden Globes, where, upon receiving the annual Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement, she spoke about the ongoing #MeToo movement.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men,” she said about halfway through her her speech, according to a transcript from Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

“I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!” she added a short while later.

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

Inspired by the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, the #MeToo movement essentially revolves around women speaking out about sexual misconduct and publicly calling out sexual abusers.

Yet during Winfrey’s speech, she failed to call out her own friend, Harvey Weinstein, for his own sexual misconduct and abuse.

And this despite the fact that the #MeToo movement she touted on air Sunday was, in fact, inspired by her friend’s own actions.

This speaks volumes about Winfrey, doesn’t it? Keep in mind this doesn’t even take into account unproven allegations that, as an example, she offered Weinstein advice and support after the media first outed him in October.

“Our sources say Harvey has repeatedly told his team and friends that Oprah called him earlier this week and said he needed to speak out and defend himself, and when he did she would be right there supporting him,” TMZ claimed at the time.

Winfrey denied this story, but given what we know about her relationship with Weinstein, one can’t help but wonder if perhaps she lied.

A report likewise surfaced in the New York Post’s Page Six in November about an aspiring actress who claims Weinstein “used Oprah Winfrey and Naomi Campbell to dupe her into thinking he would help her with her career — only to use her for sex.”

Put all these pieces of the puzzle together and it becomes exceedingly clear Oprah Winfrey is anything but the infallible angel (if not messiah) liberals perceive her to be.

Is she complicit in Weinstein’s sexual abuse? Not necessarily, though that remains a possibility. What’s definitely certain is that she has no interest in being real and honest about the sexual abuse, assault and harassment faced by women.

If she were genuinely interested, she would have mentioned Weinstein by name Sunday. But she didn’t, and that, ladies and gentlemen, tells us everything we need to know about this potential “future president.”

Oprah for president? Um, how about Nope-rah!

