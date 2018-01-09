Bust of slain prime minister Rabin defaced with swastika

Police arrested a man in the Tel Aviv area after Holocaust-themed graffiti was found on a bust of slain former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, the force said in a Tuesday.

The phrase “Thank you, 600000000” — apparently a botched reference to the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust — was found written in German on the bust along with an inaccurately drawn swastika.

The bust is located in Rabin Square, at the spot where Rabin was assassinated in 1995.

Officers who arrived to probe the graffiti located the suspect, an Israeli man who appeared to be drunk, several hundred meters away, a police spokesperson told The Times of Israel.

He was carrying two knives and marker pens apparently used to scrawl the graffiti.

Officers opened an investigation into the incident and the suspect was taken away for questioning.

Right-wing extremist Yigal Amir shot Rabin to death on November 4, 1995, at the end of a rally the prime minister addressed that demonstrated public support for his efforts to make peace with the Palestinians.