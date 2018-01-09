I decided to write this poem and dedicate it to my dear friend and best friend Katharine Michelle Hassert so that she can never forget how truly special she is and how she should never compromise an ounce of herself for anyone. Dear Katharine let these words of mine guide you through those dark nights and long days so that you never forget how special you are to me and how much I truly love and care for you!
Beauty In Red
As we take out time this very night
The skies are the only things watching us
There is no where I would rather be
Those eyes are easy to get lost in
As we lie under the chandelier
We are singing all alone
With no more reasons to hide
As to what we feel on the inside
Now we just turn off the lights
And close our eyes
I picture the way you look in that dress
But I know that you don’t truly need it
When I get home to watch it all fall
I remember your sweet face, eyes, and cute nose
Please never be afraid to show who you are
I will always be there to hold your hand
You should know how truly perfect you are
From you hair down to your toenails
Never be afraid to show that smile
Because it is the realest thing anyone could ever feel