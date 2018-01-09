I decided to write this poem and dedicate it to my dear friend and best friend Katharine Michelle Hassert so that she can never forget how truly special she is and how she should never compromise an ounce of herself for anyone. Dear Katharine let these words of mine guide you through those dark nights and long days so that you never forget how special you are to me and how much I truly love and care for you!

Beauty In Red

As we take out time this very night

The skies are the only things watching us

There is no where I would rather be

Those eyes are easy to get lost in

As we lie under the chandelier

We are singing all alone

With no more reasons to hide

As to what we feel on the inside

Now we just turn off the lights

And close our eyes

I picture the way you look in that dress

But I know that you don’t truly need it

When I get home to watch it all fall

I remember your sweet face, eyes, and cute nose

Please never be afraid to show who you are

I will always be there to hold your hand

You should know how truly perfect you are

From you hair down to your toenails

Never be afraid to show that smile

Because it is the realest thing anyone could ever feel