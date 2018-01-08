Lily Allen (White Idiot, White Feminist, White Slut) RT: Britain’s ‘Working Class Culture’ ‘Groomed Pakistani Men’ Into Becoming Sex Abusers

http://www.renegadetribune.com/lily-allen-rt-britains-working-class-culture-groomed-pakistani-men-becoming-sex-abusers/
By Chris Menahan

Pop singer Lily Allen attracted controversy over the weekend for claiming the victims of Pakistani grooming gangs in the UK probably “would have been raped or abused by somebody else at some point” if their abusers were kept out of the country.

She followed that tweet up by claiming “Type 2 Rapists” are 100 percent “British white males,” describing them as “men that have sex with their stepdaughters twice a week for years at a time … neighbors, uncles, gardeners, priests, fast food restaurant managers that do it over and over again.”

On Sunday, Allen kept digging. She retweeted a message saying Pakistani men are “groomed” into becoming sexual abusers by Britain’s “abusive” “working class British culture” where “violence and abuse of women and children was and remains rife.”

In Lily Allen’s world, the real victims of Pakistani grooming gangs are not the British girls who were groomed and raped, but the Pakistani groomers who were “groomed” by British culture into becoming serial rapists.

This article originally appeared on Information Liberation.

