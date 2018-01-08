Israel’s Mia Khalifa? How a conservative Yemeni-Israeli became a porn star for Penthouse in the United States.

https://www.albawaba.com/loop/israel%E2%80%99s-mia-khalifa-how-conservative-yemeni-israeli-became-porn-star-penthouse-united-states-8

Penthouse’s 2015 “Pet of the Year”, Layla Sin, visited her home country of Israel recently earlier this week to conduct a TV interview with Israeli Channel 10 News. It was a revealing interview for the Los Angeles-based porn star, who took the TV crew to a shawarma joint in her hometown of Ramat Gan (just outside Tel Aviv) to chat about how the child of a religious Jewish upbringing in Israel ended up makingadult films in the United States.

The 31 year old Sin was born to conservative Yemeni-Israeli parents and grew up “wearing modest dress” and respecting the conservatism of her upbringing, she said in her televised interview with Channel 10. When her father told her to refuse her mandatory military service in the Israeli Defense Force, she respected his decision; and instead went into civil service. This lasted only until she turned 18 – the age that her life changed forever and set her on a much different path than she or her father had anticipated.

At that time, she traveled to the United States to visit her brother, eventually deciding to stay and pursue a nursing degree. In order to fund her studies, she began modeling in fashion shows and doing photoshoots that grew, bit my bit, more and more racy. Eventually, she was asked to do nude photoshoots – and then decided to enter the adult film industry by filming amateur videos with her fiance. After succeeding in the porn world and becoming better known, she landed a job with the American adult magazine “Penthouse” where she earned her “Pet of the Year” title in 2015.

Al-Bawaba reached out to Ms. Sin for comment, but received no response.

Penthouse refers to her as a “Middle Eastern” porn star, though she is not the first adult actress of Middle Eastern background to become famous in the US porn industry. She was preceded by Mia Khalifa – of Lebanese heritage – who is considered to be the most popular pornographic actress in the world today. Israel and Lebanon are two of the most liberal countries in the Middle East, yet both Khalifa and Sin have faced criticism from their home countries.

For this reason, Layla has refused to release her real name in order to safeguard her family. There are certain conservative elements in Israeli society that have been known to show violence towards those deviating from orthodoxy – much like the anti-LGBT attacks that have plagued Israel in recent years and claimed numerous lives.

As for Layla, she insists she’s content with her life and her career – and she’ll continue working in the industry as long as it makes her happy.