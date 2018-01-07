We Don’t Kill Anymore Like We Used To
We don’t kill anyone, we don’t stab anyone
We don’t shoot anyone, like we used to do
We don’t slit throats anymore
Why do we try living for?
We don’t stab anymore, like we used to do
I heard that you finally killed the one you were looking for
You were looking to kill for
I wish that you could have taken me with you
Even after all of the killings and destruction
Why can’t we kill like we used to
Like the way that we made it look so easy
I just want to know
What kind of guns are you killing with tonight
If you are holding the gun too tight
This way you can kill more
Let the weak overdose!
I have known that your hate was not a game
Now I can’t let you leave here alive
But it is no shame
That we don’t kill anyone, we don’t shoot anyone
We don’t stab anyone, like the way we used to do
We don’t hate anymore
What are their lives worth for?
Oh we don’t slit throats anymore, the way we used to
I forgot that you are living with someone
Someone who knows how to hate the way I used to
There shall be more good reasons to kill in the near future
Every now and again, I kill in memory of you
So that it may cause you to come to my home
Still I know that you are too afraid to not stop the killing
You don’t want to know
By looking into my eyes
If I will be holding the gun so tight to kill the way that I used to do
Soon they will all overdose and die
I should have known that your hate was fake
And I can’t get this fake love out of my head
It is such a shame that your existence is coming to an end