We Don’t Kill Anymore Like We Used To

We don’t kill anyone, we don’t stab anyone

We don’t shoot anyone, like we used to do

We don’t slit throats anymore

Why do we try living for?

We don’t stab anymore, like we used to do

I heard that you finally killed the one you were looking for

You were looking to kill for

I wish that you could have taken me with you

Even after all of the killings and destruction

Why can’t we kill like we used to

Like the way that we made it look so easy

I just want to know

What kind of guns are you killing with tonight

If you are holding the gun too tight

This way you can kill more

Let the weak overdose!

I have known that your hate was not a game

Now I can’t let you leave here alive

But it is no shame

That we don’t kill anyone, we don’t shoot anyone

We don’t stab anyone, like the way we used to do

We don’t hate anymore

What are their lives worth for?

Oh we don’t slit throats anymore, the way we used to

I forgot that you are living with someone

Someone who knows how to hate the way I used to

There shall be more good reasons to kill in the near future

Every now and again, I kill in memory of you

So that it may cause you to come to my home

Still I know that you are too afraid to not stop the killing

You don’t want to know

By looking into my eyes

If I will be holding the gun so tight to kill the way that I used to do

Soon they will all overdose and die

I should have known that your hate was fake

And I can’t get this fake love out of my head

It is such a shame that your existence is coming to an end