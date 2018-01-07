UK’s May says she has no concerns about Trump’s mental state

https://www.timesofisrael.com/uks-may-says-she-has-no-concerns-about-trumps-mental-state/

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May has dismissed concerns about Donald Trump’s mental fitness, saying the US president acts in what he sees as the best interests of his country.

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” a new book by journalist Michael Wolff quotes prominent Trump advisers as questioning the president’s competence.

Asked in an interview whether she thought concerns about Trump’s mental state were serious, May said: “No.”

She said that “when I deal with President Trump what I see is somebody who is committed to ensuring that he is taking decisions in the best interests of the United States.”

In the BBC interview broadcast Sunday, May reaffirmed that Trump would visit Britain. She did not give a date, or say whether it would be a full state visit or a lower-key working trip.

Trump was plainly agitated by Wolff’s book, which paints him as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

Donald J. Trump ✔@realDonaldTrump ….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. 63,94563,945 Replies



126,198126,198 likes

The book draws a derogatory portrait of the 45th president as an undisciplined man-child who didn’t actually want to win the White House, and who spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the telephone to old friends.

The book also quotes Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and other prominent advisers as questioning the president’s competence.

“I consider it a work of fiction,” Trump told reporters, then bemoaned the country’s “very weak” libel laws.

“I don’t know this man,” Trump said of the author. “I guess sloppy Steve brought him in the White House quite a bit and it was one of those things. That’s why sloppy Steve is now looking for a job.”

Trump defended his mental competence in a series of tweets Saturday. Later he addressed reporters, and said he went to “the best colleges,” made billions, succeeded on TV and became president in his first try.

Trump’s chief policy adviser Stephen Miller blasted the book on CNN’s “State of the Union” saying it is “nothing but a pile of trash through and through.”

Miller said it was “tragic and unfortunate” that former Trump strategist Bannon would make what Miller called “grotesque comments” that are out of step with reality.

The CNN interview quickly grew heated. Miller criticized CNN’s coverage, and CNN host Jake Tapper pressed Miller to answer his questions.

Tapper abruptly ended the interview, calling Miller “obsequious” and accusing Miller of wasting his viewers’ time.