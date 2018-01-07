UK student union omits Judaism from religion survey, for second time

The UK’s National Union of Students (NUS) has apologized after omitting Judaism from a survey of members’ religions — for a second time in months.

The form offered 11 options including Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, Agnostic and more, but neglected to mention Britain’s fifth largest religion.

A similar mistake was made in July. At the time, NUS president Shakira Martin promised to rectify the matter.

“I’m pissed, I’m so frickin’ pissed, I’m not going to lie,” Martin said in a new video posted to Twitter on Friday. “I’m not scared to say sorry.”

A message from me to all Jewish Students https://t.co/oDob2AQ7Y5 — Shakira Martin (@ShakiraSweet1) January 5, 2018

She admitted that the apology may not be enough this time.

“The first time it happened, I could do a tweet and say sorry,” she said. “But the second time it’s unacceptable, and I just wanted to reassure all the Jewish students out there that it will be resolved.”

She added: “I’m sorry if anyone felt like they weren’t welcomed or that they were pushed out — genuinely that is not my intention, across the whole organization.”

The NUS has been accused of anti-Semitic attitudes in the past. Former president Malia Bouattia was accused of anti-Semitic comments after she said Birmingham was “something of a Zionist outpost in British higher education.”

Bouattia, an activist in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, had also advocated for Palestinian violence against Israelis, and refused to condemn the Islamic State terrorist group.