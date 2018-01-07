Sworn Enemy Of The Jewish Race

Take off the Jewish heads

For it will grant you everlasting peace

The tall tales that we have heard so many times

Jews pray for peace

I have designed it that they shall never have it

Follow my lead and kill them all

Let them suffer, for it is secondary to ours

I am the sworn enemy

Of the Jewish race

May the gods kill them

With their wretched souls

A last ounce of breathe I will never give them

For I see their face and in my dreams and memories

Their ultimate silence will grant me thoughts of a better day

Life is pain, for there is no gain when all is lost

A little something is still nothing in my nihilistic eyes

You give me a glimmer of love and I will show you what my hate is worth

The Jews will see the light flash before they die in the tunnel

The screams, the horror, and the tragedies the Jews caused on 9/11

Kill them, shoot them

The sight of their decomposing bodies is what I desire

And I will help them meet their maker without missing twice!