African Invaders Storm Ceuta Wall

In scenes resembling the apocalyptic novel Camp of the Saints, hundreds of Africans stormed the border wall into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, demanding that white people give them food and money – after being unable to create any sort of living for themselves in their own nations.

(The New Observer)

According to Spanish media reports, hundreds of Africans stormed over the high double fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Saturday, “leaving some of them and a police officer injured.”

The police officer who was injured was “attacked by an immigrant with one of the hooks they use to clamber up the fence” as he tried to stop them, the statement said, adding the implement cut his earlobe.

In order to get across, the African invaders often use hooks and shoes studded with nails. Four of the invaders were sent to hospital for minor injuries, it added.

Mobile phone footage broadcast by Spanish media showed groups of Africans running through the streets of the city, celebrating their illegal invasion of the territory, knowing that now, no matter how bogus their claims of “asylum” might be, they will be taken to the European mainland for “processing”—and where they will be set free to continue their rampage across Europe.

The barrier is composed of two six-metre-high (20-feet-high) fences, with criss-crossing steel cables in between.

Melilla and Ceuta, another Spanish enclave nearly 400 kilometres (250 miles) away on the north coast of Africa, are often used as entry points into Europe for the African scroungers.

Over the years, thousands of Africans have attempted to cross the 12-kilometre (7.5 mile) frontier between Melilla and Morocco, or the eight-kilometre border at Ceuta, by climbing the border fences, swimming along the coast or hiding in vehicles.

Spain is increasingly targeted by the Africans. According to the EU border agency Frontex, more than 22,900 Africans invaded Europe via Spain in 2017, more than double the number in 2016.

According to the local government’s estimates, around 3,000 “minors” live in nearby localities, waiting for an opportunity to access the city.