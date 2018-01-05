German Govt. Admits: 92% Increase in Crime Caused by “Refugees”

92 percent of the massive increase in crime in Germany has been committed by the nonwhite invaders pretending to be refugees who poured into Germany after 2015, official German government figures have revealed.

(The New Observer)

According to a study funded by the government, and carried out by criminologist Christian Pfeiffer, the massive invasion of mostly young nonwhite males has “fuelled a rise in violent crime in Germany.”

Using the state of Lower Saxony as an example, the study revealed that between 2015 and 2016 there was a 10.4 percent rise in crime, almost all committed by newly-arrived nonwhites from North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East.

Those from north Africa were the most likely to commit offences, followed by Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis. Pfeiffer said that he believed that the lower crime rates among the latter three categories was due to the fact that they “are quickly told they will be allowed to remain and are therefore more likely to play be the rules.”

“Those who do not qualify for permanent residency, with north Africans chief among this group, see little reason to obey the law,” he said.

Making this point using robbery statistics, Pfeiffer told ZDF that in Lower Saxony, North Africans made up 31 per cent of all “refugees” arrested for that crime, even though they made up just 0.9 per cent of the total number of invaders claiming to be “refugees.”

He went on to point out the extent of the problem created by the massed Third World invasion: “But now we have a real problem: last year, there were 327,000 people whose asylum applications was rejected. They now have little hope. 200,000 then have the administrative courts busy and are now waiting for the outcome of the proceedings. But at some point, the vast majority learn that they have no chance to stay in Germany.”

Pfeiffer said that the government now had no choice but to start a repatriation program which he estimated would cost a billion euros.