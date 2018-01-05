Arab Coalition: Ballistic missile launched from Yemen intercepted

Saudi Air Defense intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Yemen’s Houthi militia on Friday over Najran city.

The official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that at 7:56am Saudi Air Defense shot down a ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabian soil.

Al-Maliki added that the missile was launched deliberately from Yemen targeting residential areas. The missile was intercepted by the Patriot defense system above Najran which caused minor damage to a private property due to the shrapnel, but no casualties were involved.

Al-Maliki said that this violent act from the Iran-backed Houthis proves Iranian involvement with the militia where they have clearly breached UN resolutions 2216 and 2231 threatening the safety of the kingdom, and regional and international security.

Al-Maliki called on the international community to take the necessary steps to stop Iranian violations that include smuggling weapons and ballistic missiles to the Houthis, and hold them accountable for their blatant defiance of international human rights.

Several countries and organizations condemned the launch of a ballistic missile early November from Yemen towards Riyadh.

Al-Maliki had held a press conference earlier this week saying that a ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia by the militia failed to launch last Friday, adding that the total number of ballistic missiles launched by the militia targeting the kingdom reached around 86.