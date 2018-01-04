White Idiot Owner Who Banned Muslims From Gun Range Now Running for Governor

https://conservativetribune.com/owner-banned-muslims-governor/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=conservative-brief&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=conservative-tribune

A conservative woman who banned Muslims from her gun range has announced plans to throw her hat int the political ring.

Jan Morgan, owner of the Gun Cave Indoor Firing Range in Hot Springs, announced on Dec. 31 that she will be running for governor of Arkansas.

Morgan will be challenging incumbent Asa Hutchinson in the Republican primary in 2018.

Hutchinson was elected in 2014.

Morgan has been very critical of Hutchinson, saying the governor “campaigns like a conservative Republican but governs like a liberal Democrat,” according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Prior to announcing a run for governor, Morgan made headlines in 2014 when she had a direct message for radical Islamic extremists, and banned Muslims from her firing range, as Fox News reported at the time.

“I refuse to train the next Islamic terrorist,” Morgan wrote on her site JanMorganMedia, explaining her decision.

Citing safety concerns, Morgan said that the religion of Islam represents and promotes a “theocracy, terrorist organization, not a religion.”

Naturally, the story drew major attention, including a lengthy (and reasonably fair) interview in The Washington Post.

According to The Arkansas Times, Morgan has been a stalwart for the Second Amendment and will likely make that a top issue for her campaign.

Morgan said she plans to hold an event toward the end of the month to speak with voters and discuss the issues they care deeply about.

If elected, Morgan would become the first female governor of Arkansas.

While Morgan would be an ardent advocate for several conservative issues, her candidacy would make her a lightning rod in national politics.

It’s unclear how Morgan will fare against Hutchinson, but one could certainly assume it’s going to be an interesting, and possibly raucous Republican primary.

Get ready for fireworks, Arkansas.

