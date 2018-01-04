The Kosher-Controlled Alt-Right: Posobiec, Rebel Media and Other Shills and Offshoots

http://www.renegadetribune.com/kosher-controlled-alt-right-posobiec-rebel-media-shills-offshoots/

Featured Image: Posobiec in the White House Roosevelt Room at a press conference with Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. PHOTO: Philadelphia magazine/ Courtesy of Jack Posobiec

Renegade Editor’s Question: Is there any part of the Alt Right that is not kosher-controlled?

Until very recently, Jack Posobiec was a lieutenant junior grade naval intelligence officer. He served several tours in the Naval Reserves between 2010 and 2017, including a deployment at Guantanamo Bay “performing human intelligence analysis”. Posobiec resigned In March 2017 from his Office of Naval Intelligence position.

The following photo shows Posobiec in uniform. Note the most interesting insignia. This is the Information Warfare Community, originally known as the Information Dominance Warfare Corps. Wikipedia describes it. So here we have a spin doctor intelligence officer working with Trump operatives on the campaign (and after), on various dirty tricks and counter-jihad public shilling. This includes being some how installed as a “spokesman” for the controlled-opposition Alt-Right.

Posobiec along with Mike Cernovich (Jewish) was promoted by Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally and notorious political operative. Their tweets have been shared by Stone since September 2016. Posebiec now has 246,000 Twitter followers. He is sometimes retweeted by Trump himself. Looking at his activities objectively, it’s hard to see anything of value other than misdirection shilling and skulduggery.

For those still wondering what Infowars is about, this link shows Posobiec’s appearances on that show nearly weekly. Infowars has been reduced to mostly boring hyper-partisanism, with Trump the drama queen always the center of attention. TNN reviewed some of these shows and Posebiec has little appeal as a personality, and little talent. He is smarmy and can even make great show men like Alex Jones and Roger Stone fall flat. Whatever merit Infowars once had has been flushed down the toilet with these awful associations.

Posobiec openly runs dirty-trick psyops. He’s involved with shit storms and distractions too numerable to mention, but here is a sampling:

In November 2016, he led a campaign to discredit anti-Trump protesters by planting a sign at a demonstration that read “Rape Melania.”

Posobiec live-streamed an investigation of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory in which he steered the narrative to make it appear that high-ranking officials were involved in a child-sex ring specifically centered at the Washington, D.C., Comet Ping Pong pizzeria. During this grandstanding, Posobiec was asked to leave after attempting to broadcast a child’s birthday party being held in a backroom of the restaurant.

The impact of this was to obscure, distract and trivialize the larger issue of pedogate. Soon afterward, the larger pedogate investigation was smeared by the lugenpresse, which played on the Comet Pizza (Pizzagate) psyops. The lugenpresse even decided to pluck The New Nationalist (TNN) out of the hat for this operation. Our response on Nov. 22, 2016, to this shit storm sets the record straight.

On June 14, 2017 shortly after Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was shot during baseball practice, Posobiec falsely tweeted that Loretta Lynch had previously called for “blood in the streets” and that Bernie Sanders had ordered his followers to “take down” Trump.

He was granted press access to the White House in April.

He has suddenly emerged as “an expert on Iran”, This includes drumbeating and warmongering for turmoil in Iran, as well as retweeting Bibi.

What is Rebel Media and its Offshoots?

Until May 2017, Posobiec held the title of Chief Washington Correspondent for Rebel Media. Rebel, located in Canada, is headed by Jewish Zionist Ezra Levant. It has 865,000 Youtube subscribers. Although it talks the talk on immigration issues, its primarily focused on anti-Muslim agit-prop and demonization, often piggybacking on staged deceptions. TNN suggests this works to taint legitimate issues. The poster at right shows Levant appearing at an Israel advocacy gathering as a key speaker.

Muddying the waters is standard modus operandi for controlled opposition. The latest psychodrama is Ezra Levant distancing The Rebel from the “Alt-Right” as contributors resign. Levant is now turning against the Alt Right shills he helped create, even using the racist epithet against them. The Rebel holds fundraisers for trips to Israel, where they produce more pro-Zionist propaganda and fluff pieces, as well as standard fare counter-jihad boogeyman, Muslim demonization.

Other Rebel operatives included Faith Goldy. In March 2017, she posted on Twitter a Zionist agit-prop video of herself in Bethlehem expressing shock that she could hear an Islamic call to prayer in the city and stated that “Bethlehem’s Christian population has been ethnically cleansed.”

She also just so happened to be on hand at the precise right place and at the precise moment of the Charlottesville staged-deception agit-prop. Par for the course for these frauds, after catching a grainy blur- she missed most of the action, choosing instead to film tops of buildings, trees, clouds and sideways shots of pavement before walking away from the fake-as-hell scene [see “An Examination of the Charlottesville Car Crash“]. This points to Rebel as being a party to these agit-props.

Gavin McInnes was a co-founder of Vice and the founder of the Proud Boys men’s organization. He is also a Rebel contributor. His game seems to be to focus on the demonization of females and creating gender shit storms. McInnes tweeted in December 2015 that every case of domestic abuse he knows about “was the result of some cunt trying to ruin [a man’s] life.” In 2016, McInnes referred to Jada Pinkett Smith as a “monkey actress” on his radio show.

PBs describe themselves as “western chauvinists,” (defined as aggressive, exaggerated patriotism). Although some of this is a proper reaction to male demonization, their actions promote a faux and rather ridiculous Begalian dialectic centered around phony national pride, gender and sex issues. Fraternities are fine, but traditionally those also involve women, who are strangely absent in Proud Boy gatherings. The real issue is cultural Marxism, not women per se. The sexist personas seem like a big act and psyops.

Additionally there is the standard Alt-Lite or Alt-Right Kosher counter-jihad boogeyman narrative. The JQ is pretty much off limits.

TNN takeaway: Avoid these venues and their operatives like the plague. Of late, you can see them emerge on social media as warmongers in the drum beats against Iran. Be wary and alert to any so-called “Alt-Right” figure who plays this war party game! The following video describes them.

This article originally appeared on The New Nationalist and was republished here with permission.

Renegade Editor’s Note: I guess it would just be too obvious if Gavin called his all-male organization “Pride Boys”.

Yes, he really shoved a black dildo up his anus on his show. I just won’t show you the “graphic” images.