The Jewish Plans for 2018: Immigrant Invasion, Miscegenation, and White Genocide

http://www.renegadetribune.com/jewish-plans-2018-immigrant-invasion-miscegenation-white-genocide/

In 2018, contrary to the flaccid posturing of the “alt-right” and the willful obfuscations of the two-faced jews (often one and the same), the White race is facing a desperate uphill battle for survival. We must not be complacent or be lured into a false sense of victory, or inordinately revel in small successes, though comforting it may be. In every traditionally White homeland, the jews have burrowed deeply into positions of power and are ready, willing, and able advance their genocidal anti-White agenda. For example, there were over 3 million non-Whites granted permanent resident status (i.e. given green cards) in the US between 2014-16, and the USSA is on track to grant another 1 million non-Whites permanent residency in 2017. Over the same period, only approximately 250,000 Europeans were granted permanent residency. These numbers do not include the seemingly endless streams of hostile foreign invaders that the rootless, rat-faced men tell us are “undocumented immigrants” or the multitudinous vermin, scavengers, and parasites ostensibly called “asylees” or “refugees;” nearly all of which come exclusively from non-White countries.

Our homelands are being overrun to the point of complete saturation by the worst, most primitive species of mankind. Formerly safe, prosperous White homelands have been brought to the point of ruination by intentional jewish lies about racial equality, while fomenting their brown biological weapons to satiate their basest appetites at the expense of the White race. Befitting an inhuman race of double-talking shysters, the jews brainwash Whites (either through the JUDEO-christian nonsense, or the thoroughly corrupted ed-jew-cational institutions) to have an undeserved sense of guilt towards the bowel-movement-brown proto-sapiens who persist because of White ingenuity and largess. We must not lose sight of the fact that the jews are our implacable racial enemies, and they will not rest until every last man, woman, and child of the White race has its body buried in the uncaring dirt, and its genetic heritage is subsumed by the muddy sludge of the dark, deformed, and degenerate masses of imbecilic creatures.

Now, despite having the most kosher President ever in office catering to every Hebraic whim and fancy, the jews are still playing the worn-down victim. The nasally whine of bleated sanctimony is the fitting battle cry of the jew: a twisted, malformed mockery of the human form, absent any shred of humanity. In this new year, the jews have already made their plans to destroy our race, and they have the power to act on those plans. We must be ready. We must resist. We must awaken our people to their mortal danger. Knowledge of who and what our jewish enemies are is the starting point to reclaiming a future for the White race.

There already exists a considerable library of books and articles that analyze, much more thoroughly than is possible here, the pernicious, parasitic, and rabidly anti-White nature of the jews. Without delving into a treatise-length examination of all aspects of the jewish problem, an expedient way to protect oneself from jewish degeneracy is to recognize their lies. Yes, the old truism is true: if a jew is speaking, you can be assured he’s lying. It is important, however, to understand the anatomy of jewish lies in order to develop a better immunity to the kosher venom. An article from the Jewish Journal is a very apt case study.

As 2017 comes to a close, the weariness and exhaustion generated by the Donald Trump presidency seem everywhere. Dinner conversations inevitably come around to dreary discussions of Trump’s latest tweets, his disregard for democratic norms or his fantasyland distortion of demonstrable facts. Family gatherings have a pall cast over them as people contemplate three more years of disarray and mendacity.”

The duplicitous jew begins laying the crooked foundations of its lies by disingenuously framing the most pro-jewish President as somehow negative for the jews. This is seemingly ridiculous given that Trump has promoted jews to the highest ranks of his administration, has pursued a foreign policy that appears to have been conceived by Zionists in Israel, has recognized Jerusalem as the “capital” of Israel contrary to international law, and has commuted the criminal sentence of a dangerous and powerful jewish gangster. In typical forked-tongue jewish fashion, the statements could be completely true from the perspective of a non-jew. That is the key to understanding many jewish lies: they use an intensely strong connotation to persuade the unwary, and hide the fact that the denotation is false behind double-meanings or imprecise language.

It is easy to be depressed and assume the achievements of past decades — under both Democratic and Republican administrations — on issues of tolerance and intergroup relations are being undone by a president who has no shame in targeting minorities and the most vulnerable in overt, insensitive and mocking ways.”

The jew continues its intentionally misleading use of connotation and imprecise language. To the casual reader, it sounds as if the jews are facing some political impediment to their efforts to miscegenate the White race out of existence when this is completely untrue. If one were to confront the jew about this the response would assuredly be: “Oi vey, goyim! I was just speaking hypothetically! I never mentioned Trump, I could have been talking about some future president!” After all, the only minority targeted by Trump has been “g*d’s chosen” minority, which has resulted in the Hebraic parasites enjoying special rights and privileges above the rest of us.

Despite Trump, I remain hopeful that, as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. observed, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” If one steps back a bit, it seems that America has banked enough goodwill and broadly inculcated notions of tolerance that the body politic can withstand the fevered emanations from the Oval Office.”

The jew cannot possibly believe in or remain hopeful about the odious Martin Luther King, Jr.’s statement. If the “moral arc of the universe” bent towards justice, at some point the jews would get their just desserts from all their long generations of subversion, treachery, nation-wrecking, degeneracy peddling, and ritual child sacrifice. The jew wants us to ignore these blatant incongruities and simply impute that, somehow, he and his tribe are the “victims” waiting for justice. Meanwhile, they can somehow endure as the most powerful, privileged, and unaccountable minority “victims” imaginable, residing in positions of luxury and power in every political and civic institution. America has “banked” enough Black and Mestizo invaders to keep pumping the “body politic” full of foreign, degenerate DNA, regardless of who is in the Oval Office, boasts the jew.

Sixty-one percent of the public (81 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of Republicans) say the country needs to continue making changes to give Blacks equal rights with whites. Support for that proposition among Democrats is at a high mark since 2010 and within 3 points of the Republican high of support from 2015. The Trump effect hasn’t blinded Americans to the work that remains.”

A favorite tool of professional liars is the “poll” that conveniently never has its methodology scrutinized or even disclosed in any meaningful way. Here, the jew uses a “poll” to suggest that Blacks somehow have fewer rights than Whites; but note that the kosher con-man really said that there needs to be “changes to give Blacks equal rights with Whites.” The jews connive by pressing truths into service as lies, and this is a prime example of such behavior. Indeed, changes do need to be made so that the Blacks, a group that presently enjoys far greater rights than Whites (in terms of preferential hiring and university admissions, being held to a lower standard of behavior, and, in many cases, facing much less serious consequences for criminality), have the same rights as every other racial group in our terminally Balkanized society.

In terms of particular groups in L.A., African-Americans think we are getting along “well or somewhat well” at 73 percent, Asians at 79 percent, whites at 81 percent and Latinos at 72 percent.”

Of course the Blacks, Mestizos, and Asians think that everything is going along just fine, as they collect welfare, escape the dysfunction of the hellish homelands their races created, and scavenge among the decaying remains of a once-great White nation. The remaining actual Whites of Los Angeles (the most jewish city in the western USSA), not the large percentage of whom are miscegenated beyond being recognized as White by any sane person or are outright jews masquerading as White, need to carefully consider their predicament and its tenability.

“More generally,” [Harvard Professor Steven] Pinker said, “the worldwide, decadeslong current toward racial tolerance is too strong to be undone by one man. Public opinion polls in almost every country show steady declines in racial and religious prejudice — and more importantly for the future, that younger are less prejudiced than older ones. As my own cohort of baby boomers (who helped elect Trump) dies off and is replaced by millennials (who rejected him in droves), the world will become more tolerant.”

Another false proposition is offered by the jew, quoting a longtime shill for the jewish agenda. Of course one man cannot reverse the generations of foreign invasion and miscegenation that the jews have actively encouraged, financed, and, through the exercise of their political power, made possible. The Hebraic fraudster again uses a truth to tell a lie, and ultimately to sow despondency among the opposition to the jewish plans for White genocide. It will take a concerted effort from whole communities of White people to undo the damage that has been done (and continues to be inflicted) by the flood of Blacks and Mestizos into our homelands, and the brainwashing committed by the jews on our race through their generational subversion of our educational institutions. Predictably, the jewish parasite can’t resist trying to pit the old against the young to cause division, disunity, and rootlessness wherever it burrows.

Our nations do not exist to service meaningless economic statistics like “GDP.” Our nations exist for the sole purpose of providing a safe space for the White race to flourish and, by extension, White culture to blossom. The jews, in their unquenchable hatred of the White race, will unflinchingly tell the most blatant lies if those falsehoods lead us even one step closer to our racial extinction. The rat-faced fraudsters tell us that we have a critical shortage of people in our homelands, and that we need tens of millions more sullen, violent, and moronic sewage-colored creatures for some far-fetched “growth” Ponzi scheme. It is never mentioned by the shiftless jews that the prosperity implied by the promised “growth” never materializes, while the true prosperity of a White nation that exists for the benefit of its White citizens is replaced by rampant crime and an enstupidated, mutually hostile populace of degenerates.

At the start of 2018, we must resolve ourselves to make the strongest efforts to resist the erosion of our remaining healthy White communities into legions of alienated, suspicious, deracinated individuals. We are in a struggle for the survival of our race: the White race, the only race capable of stopping the detestable jews and their evil plans to retrogress mankind into an unthinking, undifferentiated mass of maladapted, bovine-like slaves. There can be no “victory” until the wider population of Whites recognizes the jewish problem for what it is, and the jews are removed from White homelands. It is the only way to stop White genocide.

Source article: http://jewishjournal.com/opinion/228913/despite-year-anxiety-note-hope/