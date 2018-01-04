‘Melania Was in Tears—and Not of Joy’: New Book Reveals Family’s Shock at Trump’s Election Win

Melania Trump burst into tears upon learning her husband had won his long-shot presidential campaign, according to a bombshell new book.

Michael Wolff spoke to numerous sources involved in President Donald Trump’s campaign and found that the ethical lapses and possible criminal violations were shrugged off at every turn because none of them expected to win, according to excerpts published in New York magazine.

“Shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Night, when the unexpected trend — Trump might actually win — seemed confirmed, Don Jr. told a friend that his father, or DJT, as he calls him, looked as if he had seen a ghost,” Wolff reported. “Melania was in tears — and not of joy.”

In the book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Wolff reports that Trump hoped to parlay his expected election loss into even greater fame and political gravitas, while his children would become “international celebrities.”

That all changed when just a few thousand votes in key swing states tilted the Nov. 8, 2016, election to him.

“There was, in the space of little more than an hour, in Steve Bannon’s not unamused observation, a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump,” Wolff wrote. “But still to come was the final transformation: Suddenly, Donald Trump became a man who believed that he deserved to be, and was wholly capable of being, the president of the United States.”

