Horns Up, Crosses Down! Anton LaVey Was a Zionist Gun-Runner

The late Anton LaVey (real name: very Jewish Howard Stanton Levey) was the founder of the Church of Satan. He commissioned an authorized biography, which was authored by his widow, Blanche Barto. She wrote the book The Secret Life of a Satanist.

Before Blanche Barto was Anton LaVey’s wife, she was his office secretary. Barto heard many office stories by Anton LaVey; he would often mention how much he admired his hay-day of arms dealing and she mentioned his cunningness in his ability to deal with anyone. He would sell weapons to governments of both sides of a conflict, all in defense for the Jewish state of Israel.

Funding all-sides is the not only “The Zaharoff System”, but the Tribe’s plan for world domination. It comes from the Rothschild’s family, yes, but also from the Jewish sages.

LaVey included a dedication page in the The Satanic Bible for Sir Basil Zaharoff, who was a gun-runner employed by Nathan Rothschild, 1st Baron Rothschild.

Anton LaVey named his grandson Stanton Zaharoff LaVey, named after Sir Basil Zaharoff, the Rothschilds’ little poodle.

The state of Israel is a plot of land owned by a religious Sabbatean-Talmudic Baphomet-worshiping textbook-nice-Jewish family, named Rothschilds.

LaVey in his Satanic teaching railed against the stupidity of people’s willingness to slaughter each other in cold-blood, all for a false crutch known as “God”. He promoted the idea that every soldier is religiously brainwashed that “God is on my side” by organized religion.

Judaism is the source of most organized religion. Without it, Christianity and Islam (Abrahamic religions) wouldn’t exist. LaVey can bash organized religion, but in action when push came to shove, he risked his life to defend Moses’ laws and land.

Oh, you sons of Moses

With your crooked noses

Fight, fight, fight for Israel

If your name is Abie

Join the Jewish navy

Fight, fight, fight for Israel

..slight self-mockery, the young American volunteers who went over in 1947 and 1948 as riflemen, sailors, pilots and nurses to fight for the independence of the Jewish state, sang this song.” – Jewish Journal

Anton LaVey answered his crooked nose’s tribal call to arms, for Moses land and his 10 laws.

LaVey would pal with powerful statesman, businessman, law enforcement and lawyers in his office to romance the Zionist cause.

Blanche Barto would recount that LaVey was..

..involved with militant Israeli groups, some of which were running guns to the newly emerged nation – organizations with names like Betar, Hashimer Hatzair, Poale Zion, the Stem Gang, and Irgun.

On Anton LaVey’s ‘Secret Life of a Satanist’ and Satanic Bible by Thomas Müller:

When the “Satanic Bible” was released, LaVey shared it with Assaf Dayan, son of Defense Minister Moshe Dayan, who proclaimed it perfectly suited for conditions in Israel. Whodathunk. Gives whole new insight into the concept of the Synagogue of Satan.”

According to LaVey his finest moments in life were championing the very religious Zionist cause. If you thought Church of Satan was fighting for world control, you’re right.

The Secret Life of a Satanist by Blanche Barto:

Those Zionist gunrunners could best be called ideological mercenaries. They had a sense of, ‘Well, what I’m doing may not make a hell of a lot of difference, but at least I’m doing what I know best.’ Many seemed more concerned about refining and perfecting innovative weapons technology they were experimenting with than who their new relay or explosive was blowing up, though. I met Zionists that were right out of European prisons – not Nazi concentration camps, other prisons – that had lines of bullet scars up the backs of their legs from machine gun fire.

I would be hired to play for a fashion show or variety show, then I’d get through and go right down to the docks where crates of guns were being loaded onto ships to Israel. Many of the guns were ones that had been ‘liberated’ during the war by American soldiers and were slated as DEWAT [deactivated war trophies]. But before they had a chance to be officially deactivated they were cosmolined up and sent to Israel. They’d wind up in a crate marked ‘menorahs’ or something- mostly German MP 40’s and P-38’s, but even Japanese Nambus, anything could get their hands on. Afterwards, I’d get letters of praise from the fashion show organizers saying how much I’d added to their presentation; little did they know what I’d been doing after their show.

Anton Lavey Plays “A Big Top Medley”:

The Secret Life of a Satanist by Blanche Barto:

Among those first members of what would eventually evolve into the Church of Satan, was “the Baroness,” Carin de Plessen, who grew up in the Royal Palace of Denmark. She lived in an isolated mountaintop home in Marin County with several Great Danes, and never missed one of Anton’s events. Another member was the heir to the Vickers munitions estate who had known Basil Zaharoff and told Anton tales of the strange black chapel Zaharoff had at his chateau.

This part of Blanche Barto’s story is to signal that families of the Nordenfeldt gun operation – the Vickers, the Zaharoff and Rothschilds – joined the Church of Satan.

“Basil Zaharoff – A Name You Should Know” by Eustace Mullins

(From New History of the Jews, pp. 92-95) on October 29, 2014

Basil Zaharoff, 1849-1936, a Director of Rothschild-owned Vickers that produced guns and armaments in two world wars. “The Zaharoff System “involved selling arms to both sides in a conflict and even instigating conflicts. Zaharoff became an armaments salesman for the firm of Maxim Nordenfeldt. In the 1890’s the largest munitions firm in the world was Vickers of England, which was owned by the Rothschilds. In 1897, Vickers purchased the Naval Construction and Armaments Co., and also the Maxim Nordenfeldt Co. Zaharoff was the biggest stockholder, and the Rothschilds placed him on the board of Vickers. The Jews then loaded up all of the governments of Europe with munitions. The Rothschilds forced the governments to whom they lent money to allot most of it for the purchase of armaments. The stage was set for a world war, and as Werner Sombart, the economic historian, said, “Wars are the Jews’ harvests”.

“Wars are the Jews’ harvests.”

Richard Spence in article titled “Basil Zaharoff” wrote:

French investigative journalist Roger Menevee, the first to attempt a biography of Zaharoff, was convinced that not only was he a key British asset, but also was a kingpin in a shadowy “International Oligarchy” which dominated the world’s economy. One can only wonder how that connected to Reilly’s “Occult Octopus” or to the “High Cabal” alluded to by Winston Churchill. Was Zaharoff a manifestation of the link between British imperial interests and some sort of “Illuminati”? If so, who was running who? Quick-firing guns became his chief specialism in the 1880s and 1890s. He had all of the qualities necessary to be a successful international arms salesman, including a complete lack of scruples, an ability to lie convincingly, a capacity to manipulate officials and politicians and a ready command of several languages. Crucially, and perhaps most importantly, he was a Rothschild man.

“Munitions 8: The Strange And Unendearing Story Of Basil Zaharoff” by Jim and Gerry in Armaments posted on 22 Jul 2015:

Vickers took over the Maxim Nordenfeldt Guns and Ammunition business in 1896, it was once more Rothschild and Cassel, two of the most important bankers associated with the Secret Elite, who financed the deal. Zaharoff became increasingly indispensable to them and was very clearly an important cog in the world-wide armaments business financed by Rothschild and Cassel. 1914 Basil Zaharoff, an adopted son of France, sat on the Boards of Vickers and Le Nickel, both Rothschild-financed and influenced. As an arms dealer Zaharoff was pre-eminent in his time but he was much more than simply a multi-millionaire international salesman whose stock-holdings crossed every important munitions company in Europe. Rarely have there been so many uncorroborated stories about someone who was later dubbed ‘the mystery man of Europe’ by Walter Guinness in the UK Parliament. This unfortunate name-tag added mystique to Zaharoff’s clandestine activities. His association with Lloyd George has been immersed in a legend that distracts from an alliance which was intrinsically linked through the Secret Elite to the war effort. Allegedly, Lloyd George had enjoyed an extra-marital liaison with Zaharoff’s English wife, Emily Ann Burrows, and this purportedly gave him some kind of hold on the Minister of Munitions. There was more than this to their unholy relationship.

Lloyd George when he was minister of munitions and later as prime minister of England from 6 December 1916 – 19 October 1922.

Hiram Maxium invented the Maxim Gun, which fired 666 rounds per minute and was the primary gun that Nordenfeldt sold. Maxim said “If you wanted to make a lot of money, invent something that will enable these Europeans to cut each other’s throats with greater facility.” He was a tribe member and the main arms supplier WW1.

“Hiram Maxim” by John H. Lienhard:

Hiram Maxim presented himself to the police in Petersburg, Russia. He was there to sell his new Maxim machine gun to the Czar. “Your name is Hiram. You’re Jewish,” said the officer.

“I am not. My people were puritans,” said Maxim.

“Then what is your religion?”

“I never had need of one,” Maxim snorted.

“Well, no one can stay in Russia without a religion!”

“Very well,” Maxim replied, “Put me down as a Protestant.”

“And that,” he tells us, “is how I became a Protestant.” … he sold vast numbers of his guns to Russia. Russia soon went to war with Japan, and, Maxim proudly tells us, “more than half the Japanese killed in the late war were killed with the little Maxim Gun.” Maxim was born in Maine in 1840. He was drawn to invention early in life. He worked with gas illumination, then electricity. He developed electric lighting systems even before Edison. In 1883 a friend told him, “Hang your electricity. If you want to make your fortune, invent something to help these fool Europeans kill each other more quickly!” Maxim took the advice. By 1885 he’d invented the first single-barrel machine gun. This “Maxim Gun” fired 666 rounds a minute, and it changed warfare. The Russo-Japanese War was a storm warning of the slaughter we’d see a decade later in WW-I. The Maxim Guns (and nastier guns that followed) made Maxim’s name. They also gained him an English knighthood. By then he was an English citizen and a friend of royalty.

Yet guns were only another way-station for a very fertile mind. In 1891 Maxim began work on a huge flying machine. It was driven by two 180-horsepower steam engines of his own design. It was a biplane with a wingspan of over 100 feet. He used restraining rails to keep the plane from getting more than a few feet off the ground in test runs. In 1894 the pilot did lift into the air — then crashed and damaged the plane. Maxim lost interest after that. Later he said he’d been first to fly a man off the ground. He wished he’d had one of the new internal combustion engines and had built a smaller plane. Of course, that’s what the Wright brothers did nine years later. One of Maxim’s last inventions was an effective bronchial inhaler. Critics took him to task for leaving war machines to work on medical nostrums. He was defensive about that. For Maxim’s whole life had been a vacant-lot war game. For him, and the generals and princes he ran with, war was no more real than becoming a Protestant was. He was, to the end, a brilliant little boy at play.

Douglas Dietrich was a Department of Defense Research Librarian for almost a decade. He presented at “Conspiracy Con 2011” in Santa Clara, California, 4-5 June 2011. Dietrich was responsible for incinerating highly classified materials on critical historical documents, including the aftermath of World War II. Dietrich was a librarian liaison to Satanist Army officer Col Michael Aquino.

Col. Michael Aquino would often come to the library where Douglas Dietrich worked, at Letterman Army Hospital.

Col. Michael Aquino had been a member of Church of Satan under Anton LaVey’s leadership. He joined the Church of Satan in 1969 when he was a military intelligence officer specializing in psychological warfare.

He decided to break away in a schism with LaVey to became a founder of Church of Set.

The big difference between LaVey Satanism and the Church of Set regard the supernatural and belief in the hornman devil. Followers of Col. Michael Aquino believe they can control people and the world via magic and spirits. LaVey taught there is no God, no supernatural and no invisible man with horns named the Satan.

Col. Michael Aquino claims to have connected to dark forces and had conducted a invocation, which had summoned Satan. Aquino claimed he had direct constant contact with Satan himself under the guise of his original avatar, which Aquino claims was the ancient Egyptian God name Set (the original god of darkness).

Col. Michael Aquino regularly requested to see photos of the carpet bombing of Dresden, a massive fireball that killed many Germans, from Douglas Dietrich. Douglas Dietrich claims USA had an Attack German First policy.

There were more people killed in the Dresden fire bombing by Allied forces in WW2 than in Nagasaki and Hiroshima combined.

Col. Michael Aquino told Douglas Dietrich that “we have summoned entities by massive sacrifice of war…”

…they (demons) have been summoned through portals. And we have to contain them, control them and.. we have to feed the entities we summoned..

we to have create more and more demons from war..

Letterman Army Hospital had a huge collection of occultist grimoires, which are older than Gutenberg’s printing press, with some of these documents are made on human skin. These documents are considered a matter of national security and are classified.

The SPLC was salty about “Satan’s Crusade” and shilled for Col. Michael Aquino..

ConspiracyCon speaker, Douglas Duane Dietrich, talked about the batch of “Satan’s crusaders” he says he encountered in the 1980s while in the U.S. Army, stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco. Not only did Satan’s men, who had blood-inscribed pentagrams on their rifles, conduct secret occult experiments on humans and dogs and then make him destroy the evidence, Dietrich told the crowd — they also engaged in the sexual abuse of children at Army daycare facilities.

Douglas Duane Dietrich may be a member of Church of Satan, as he has always given me that vibe. I believe that he has only taken pot shots at the Late Col. Michael Aquino over a family dispute – Church of Satan vs. Church of Set.

He definitely hates whites at burning level, a fiery Satanic level. Seeking the destruction of Western Civilization is definitely a Zio-Satanic goal.

NoRace: Douglas Duane Dietrich Hates Whites people.

Also, Red Ice had him on their show.

