Happy 2018 For Israel! Let’s Toast To Operation Talpiot

Hananya Naftali kicked off the New Year with a threat to the Goyim on BoobTube, warning to never dare cross Israel. It’s a good year for Naftali because the USA is rolling out the red carpet for Israel’s internet censorship, which Naftali calls “protect Israel on social media and educate the world about the truth about Israel.”

Glenn Greenwald said on December 30, 2017 “Israeli officials have been publicly boasting about how obedient Facebook is when it comes to Israeli censorship orders.”

2018 is going to make George Orwell’s jaw drop. Remember that in these troubling times you need to make sure you’re ideologically pure on the internet or you will get the Palestinian treatment.

Israeli intelligence uses highly addictive games to keep the Goy fleeced on social media. Farmville was a highly addictive game on Facebook, which prompted Dr. Phil to say “get out of Facebook start a garden for real.”

The New World order isn’t just run off a crate system, so social media is not the endgame.

Israel has the Kill Switch and will shut down your nation’s grid. Oy Vey!

Thank you Israel for ushering in 2018 for us Goyim!

Cheers with a bottle of the finest Château Mouton Rothschild for the Goy’s naive support for the Bandit State of Israel during the gutting of net neutrality.

These new Draconian internet laws on the way will change the World for the better, for the New World Order.

Hananya Naftali is a YouTuber and IDF baby-eater, and part of an Israeli propaganda agenda on the internet called Hasbara (meaning explanation). He is bubbling up to 2018 with Net neutrality guts by ZOG Emperor Trump and Verizon-mobbed-up Ajit Pai.

These are social changes Naftali has been advocating for on his channel. And why not? His gain is your loss. Non-Jews are dumb livestock and Zionist in the US have developed autonomous robot weapons to benefit the tribe. The Old Testament clearly states that Jehovah smiles on the Jews, and they are his chosen people. In Jehovah’s eyes, Jews can do no wrong. Those that are not chosen are not people, but livestock and they must plow for the Jews.

To Understand Globalist Zionist Power And How It Rules From Israel, You Must Understand These Words – “THE TALPIOT PROGRAM” and “THE TECHNION.” – Brendan O’Connell.

Israel has obtained all the levers of control through the Israeli technology. They have the dagger to our backs and forcing us to be obedient slaves of the Jew World Order. If we don’t follow their orders, Israel will use Kill-switch diplomacy.

Israel has been jockying for position to the ownership of the planet Earth via Operation Talpiot, a program to take IDF soilders into a top-secret computer science course that runs for 10 years. Talpiot’s students graduate and go on to the private sector to be ready to sabotage their company’s technology system.

Late PM Ariel Sharon said “when constructing a bridge, you always leave a weak spot where..(you)..leave one single stick of dynamite.”

“Facebook Says It Is Deleting Accounts at the Direction of the U.S. and Israeli Governments” By Glen Greenwald on December 30 2017 reported:

Facebook representatives were meeting with the Israeli government to determine which Facebook accounts of Palestinians should be deleted on the ground that they constituted “incitement.” The meetings — called for and presided over by one of the most extremist and authoritarian Israeli officials, pro-settlement Justice Minister Facebook representatives were meeting with the Israeli government to determine which Facebook accounts of Palestinians should be deleted on the ground that they constituted “incitement.” The meetings — called for and presided over by one of the most extremist and authoritarian Israeli officials, pro-settlement Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

…Israel threatened Facebook that its failure to voluntarily comply with Israeli deletion orders would result in the enactment of laws requiring Facebook to do so, upon pain of being severely fined or even blocked in the country. .. Israeli officials have been publicly boasting about how obedient Facebook is when it comes to Israeli censorship orders..

December of last year, “Israeli security agencies monitor Facebook and send the company posts they consider incitement. Facebook has responded by removing most of them.” ..Israelis have virtually free rein to post whatever they want about Palestinians. Calls by Israelis for the killing of Palestinians are commonplace on Facebook, and largely remain undisturbed.

..Arabs were the No. 1 recipients of hateful comments.. little effort by Facebook to censor any of that. ..Benjamin Netanyahu, has often used social media to post what is clearly incitement to violence against Palestinians..

On 30 Dec 2017 Hananya Naftali released titled a YouTube “10 Ways Israel Changed The World.” See Below.

Naftali claims in his BoobTube video that through the Techion Israel High-Technology and Jewish-only innovation that his nation can make the blind see, cure cancer, give the crippled the ability walk, and read your mind.

I believe that Israel has the power to cure all man’s ailments and read people’s minds through Jewish-innovation as much as I believe the claims of this Jewish Zombie Carpenter.

Hananya Naftali said that Israel created the Iron Dome, an anti-missile system that automatically fires its own missiles, and iPhones (i.e. smart phone have an Israeli chip set). Israel was handed that chip set and Iron Dome anti-missile system on a golden platter.

The Iron Dome claim is pure Bull Shit.

Rehmat1 wrote in 2012..

Barack Obama signed a measure at the White House ceremony – and announced the release of $70 million in approved funding for Israel’s short-range rocket shield known as “Iron Dome”, a project backed strongly by the powerful pro-Israel Jewish Lobby. The “Iron Dome” is meant to save Israel from the next possible Holocaust as result of Hizbullah’s rockets.

It’s as ridiculous as African Americans’ claim that the Pyramids of Egypt were built by them. Jews need the ego-trip as much as African Americans because they both have inferiority complexes and have to pump themselves up with Ethnocentrism.

They need the ego-boost because before the Romans conquered Judea, Jews were primitive nomads that played with their mud pies, without a basic infrastructure that would ever constitute ever having a real Kingdom, much less the fictional Kingdom of David’s, a children’s story.

Israelis may have hometown Nostalgia about Israel being their homeland 2,000 years ago, but in modern times, all the invention they claim were stolen, like how Hummus and Jaffa oranges were taken from the Palestinians.

Jews were the cause of the Roman collapse, with the Jewish Zombie Carpenter teachings of turn the other cheek, resist not evil and blessed are the meek.

That’s the sort of suicidal advice you would give to your worst enemy, but it was enough to kill switch the Roman grid 1700 years ago.

In 2016, Naftali produced this YouTube video, which called boycotting Israel impossible, because Israel isn’t just a bunch of land grabbers, but also technology thieves and saboteurs.

“10 brands you’ll have to give up if you’re boycotting Israel” by By Christa Case Bryant:

Intel, whose processors can be found in about 80 percent of the world’s computers, has reportedly invested $2.7 billion to upgrade its Kiryat Gat plants where it is working on new chips that will make computers lighter and faster. That brings its total investments in Israel to about $10 billion, and it has also benefited from more than $1 billion in Israeli government grants.

In 2018 there will be more make-up tutorials and cat videos online. There will be less political discussion. BoobTube is going to very bland, boring, and vanilla (but not in a good way).

