GERMANY TO CENSOR MEDIA IN UPCOMING NAZI-STYLE PURGE

German government using Hitler-style law to censor news reports.

German officials will start censoring Infowars and other media that report on Germany’s migrant crisis which makes Chancellor Merkel look bad.

Germany is ramping up enforcement of a Nazi-style censorship law that will pressure Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other social media sites to remove content the government considers “hate speech.”

“The Netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz (NetzDG) law was passed at the end of June 2017 and came into force in early October,” reported BBC. “The social networks were given until the end of 2017 to prepare themselves for the arrival of NetzDG.”

“…Germany’s justice ministry said it would make forms available on its site, which concerned citizens could use to report content that violates NetzDG or has not been taken down in time.”

This gives social justice warriors carte blanche to censor anything they find offensive from being viewed in Germany, which will of course limit the information Germans are exposed to – and prevent them from thinking for themselves in favor of accepting government viewpoints without question.

Naturally, this would include links to news articles documenting the havoc of Germany’s “open borders” policies which German police and media are routinely hiding from the public.

For example, last year German stated media refused to report the arrest of a migrant for the murder of a German girl because the story was “too regional” – despite the story making international headlines.

“A march took place yesterday after news broke the Afghan migrant had been arrested over the killing in the city of Freiburg,” reported The Daily Express. “Despite widespread anger, Tagesschau declined to include the story on its news programme claiming it was no different to other isolated murders.”

Germany’s new censorship law will operate the same way by burying news stories which paint Merkel and other pro-migrant politicians in a bad light.

The Nazis enacted similar laws once they came to power in 1933, including an “editorial law” which forced newspaper editors to adhere to strict censorship standards, according to this excerpt of the law:

Editors are especially obligated to keep out of the newspapers anything which:

a. is misleading to the public by mixing selfish interests with community interests;

b. tends to weaken the strength of the German Reich, in foreign relations or domestically; the sense of community of the German people; German defense capability, culture, or the economy; or offends the religious sentiments of others;

c. offends the honour and dignity of Germany;

d. illegally offends the honour or the well-being of another, hurts his reputation, or ridicules or disparages him;

e. is immoral for other reasons.

Contributed by Kit Daniels of Infowars.com.