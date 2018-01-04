Egypt detains female singer for video inciting debauchery

CAIRO — Egyptian prosecutors order the detention of a little-known female singer over a racy video posted online, the second female singer to face legal action within a month.

The prosecutors charge Laila Amer with violating public decency and inciting debauchery in the video, titled “Bos Omak,” or “Look at Your Mother” a pun on a popular Arabic profanity. She was arrested Wednesday.

Amer appears in the three-minute clip belly dancing and making provocative gestures. It shows her playing a downtrodden housewife complaining to her husband about his bossy mother.

Lawyer Ahmed Mahran, who filed a complaint with authorities over the video, said the clip contributed to “destroying morality and disseminating vice.”

Egypt’s musicians union cancels Amer’s membership and says in a statement that her video is “an insult to the Egyptian people,” according to the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.