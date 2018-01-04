http://www.thedailysheeple.com/disgusting-the-biggest-website-in-london-publishes-sex-manual-for-kids_012018

The Metro UK posts, then retracts, an article called “Why You Should Buy Your Teenage Kids Sex Toys.”

Alex Jones calls out the Metro paper of London for publishing a child sex manual on December 31st, 2017 and pulling that same article down during today’s Infowars live broadcast.

Degeneracy runs rampant in the terrifyingly liberal national institutions as the media now openly advocates the sexualization of children.

Contributed by The Alex Jones Show of Infowars.com.