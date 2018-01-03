http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/On-Twitter-Trump-blames-Obama-for-foolishly-giving-money-to-Iranian-regime-522651

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday lashing out at the Iranian regime and Former US President Barack Obama.

The president has so far held off from taking any public action apart from putting the regime on notice and tweeting out his take on the deteriorating situation in the Islamic Republic, which has seen nearly a week of daily and increasingly bloody anti-regime protests.

On Monday he wrote: “The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”

Britain, meanwhile, has called on Iran to engage in meaningful debate about issues raised by protesters.

“We believe there should be meaningful debate about the legitimate and important issues that the protesters are raising, and we’re looking to the Iranian authorities to permit that,” , Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring the unrest across the country.

In his first reaction to the unrest, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: “In recent days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic.” Khamenei said on his website that he would address the nation about the recent events “when the time is right.” He did not mention any enemies by name but Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia were behind the recent riots in Iran.

“Saudis will receive Iran’s unexpected response and they know how serious it can be,” Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news in an interview with Beirut-based Al Mayadeen TV.