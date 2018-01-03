Bannon predicts Mueller will ‘crack Don Jr. like an egg’ over ‘treasonous’ Russia meeting: report

Former Trump top political strategist Steve Bannon has reportedly told journalist Michael Wolff that Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is going to come down hard on President Donald Trump’s eldest son.

According to an except of Wolff’s upcoming book seen by The Guardian, Bannon believes that Mueller’s team is going to focus on alleged money laundering operations that are conducted at Trump properties around the world — and that’s bad news for members of the Trump family.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV,” Bannon reportedly told Wolff.

Bannon also reportedly mocked Trump Jr. for agreeing to take a meeting with Russian officials at Trump Tower based on promises that they could deliver damaging information on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” Bannon said of the meeting. “But that’s the brain trust that they had.”

Wolff’s upcoming book is called “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” and The Guardian writes that it’s based on “more than 200 interviews with the president, his inner circle and players in and around the administration.”