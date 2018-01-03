https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrapoza/2018/01/02/2018-will-see-many-more-cryptocurrencies-double-in-value/#2b18dddc3eed

A week before Christmas, this headline about a random cryptocurrency no one has ever heard of was read more than most best sellers: Asians ‘Going Mad’ For Ripple Coin. At the time, Ripple (XRP) was worth around a dollar. Today it is worth $2.45.

This will be the year that more unknown cryptocurrencies double in value. How many will quadruple in value is anybody’s guess.

Sure, many of these new coins will disappear from the market. At their heart, the cryptocurrency craze is like the start-up craze, on steroids. Newly minted companies are going around the venture capital world, issuing their own digital currency, and having almost no problem at all finding willing investors. Got snake oil? No problem! Someone in Asia will take two bottles worth.

While setting up an initial coin offering is not cheap and needs upfront angel investing to foot the bill, the ICO market has turned what was once a half dozen cryptocurrencies led by bitcoin, into a $650 billion market overrun by over a thousand cryptocurrencies. These currencies are tied to new, unknown companies selling products and services no one has ever heard of, understands, and may have no real use for.

As an investment vehicle, the cryptocoin is the market’s version of a poker chip. If you thought junk bond lords in the 80s were nuts…

Nuts? Oh, really?

The cryptocurrency bubble, if you will, has thousands of nutty investors laughing all the way to the bank. Literally.

If ripple coin has doubled in value, what are the odds of some other coins doubling too? Very high, in fact. Those odds are keeping investors looking down market at lower price coins. There is just too much upside, and no one has yet been willing to come forward to the press to say just how much money they’ve lost. The world is full of stories of people who lost all their money in their new business or saw half their life savings evaporate due to a crashing stock market or a financial swindle. But we have yet to meet the person who lost their shirt on a bitcoin bet.

And if their shirt is the only thing they are losing, then that’s not a cause for concern yet. Until investors come forth with big losses, the trend is your friend in 2018.

Tuesday marked the first trading day of the new year for American cryptocoin investors. Only three of the top 20 coins started off in the red. Little known coins issued by startups like Tron and China’s NEO are up over 30% as of late Tuesday morning.

Tron is worth a mere six cents. China blockchain platform and Ethereum rival NEO sells for around $100 a coin.

Three years ago, one bitcoin was $15. It’s worth over $15,000 now. If one NEO is worth 3,000% more in 2021, like bitcoin since 2012, then it’s worth the gamble, most investors believe. A $100 loss isn’t putting anyone in the poorhouse.

Ethereum, an early entrant to the blockchain/cryptocurrency buildout, was created by Russian-born tech genius Vitalik Buterin. He’s now a millionaire many times over.

Another Russia, Pavlov Durov, now residing in Dubai, is rumored to issue coins this year for Telegram, the messaging service most used in the crypto world. Durov did not return requests for comment at this time.

All someone like Durov has to do is look around him and see the money that is being made from nothing.