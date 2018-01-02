Witness in Trump-Russia probe claims Mueller grand jury ‘looks like a Black Lives Matter rally’

An unnamed witness who testified in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections tells the New York Post’sRichard Johnson that he fears Trump won’t get a “fair shake” because there no white men serving on the grand jury.

“The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally,” the source told Johnson. “Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley.”

The source explained that 11 out of the 20 jurors were black, while adding that two of the jurors were wearing “peace” t-shirts.

The witness also claimed that “there was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor.”

In conclusion, that source believes that this grand jury isn’t a place “where POTUS gets a fair shake.”