The White Idiot Thomas Farr: Another Fake “White Supremacist”

http://www.renegadetribune.com/thomas-farr-another-fake-white-supremacist/

Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Steve Bannon. What do they all have in common? A lot of course; they’re all part of the same administration, they all support Israel, and they all are traitors to the White Race. But those features that I mention are not how the media sold them to us. No, they told us that they were White Supremacists, Racists, Bigots, etc, etc. The people who control the mainstream media are not stupid. They don’t do this by accident. They are fully aware of what they can accomplish in the more reactionary and impulsive elements of the White Race by launching attacks on their own ideological allies.

Donald Trump soared in popularity largely thanks to the controlled media’s attacks on him. Despite his Jewish grandchildren, despite his praise for Nelson Mandela, despite his enthusiasm for Sidney Poitier films, the media managed to convince millions of well meaning White Americans that Trump was on their side. They did this by calling him a Nazi, by saying that he was the next Hitler, by psychologically conditioning the American people to view him as a game changer, as a radical. And of course, the media succeeded, Trump won the White vote. To this day many gullible Whites still think that he’s fighting for them, despite his signing of an official condemnation of White Nationalists, despite his commutation of the Jewish criminal Sholom Rubashkin, and despite his disinterest in pursuing any actual pro-white policies.

The reason I mention all of this is because the media is at it again. Their new villain is a man named Thomas Alvin Farr, a Republican Lawyer and one of Trump’s judicial picks. Vox, The New York Times, The SPLC, and countless other activist groups and media organizations have already begun to define him as the next KKK super star. This is how William Barber, a Bishop of the NAACP, ends his NYT’s opinion piece:

Having practiced white supremacy for decades, Mr. Farr is not likely to withdraw. Every senator who condemned the racism on display in Charlottesville must vote to prevent it from having power in the federal judiciary.”

In his article Barber goes through Farr’s rapsheet of Nazi activity which apparently includes intimidating black voters, creating racist propaganda, and just generally being a bigot.

So who is Thomas Alvin Farr really? Why does the media want to brand him as a White Supremacist? Lets find out. Here’s what Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina has to say about him at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Most important thing is, Tom Farr is a good man. And I think what we look for is good people to serve in a capacity like the district judge. He fills every piece of the word good.

Wow, that’s a serious endorsement. Richard Burr seems to think that Farr is a shining beacon of moral integrity. I wonder what Senator Burr’s voting record is like.

On November 16th, 2012 Burr sponsored the Resolution for Israeli Self-Defense which expressed a rigorous and endless commitment to the welfare, security, and survival of the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state with secure borders.

On January 29th, 2015 Burr signed an agreement disallowing Palestine from joining the International Criminal Court (ICC) to threaten Israel.

On January 3rd, 2017 Burr signed and sponsored an endorsement of the two-state solution despite Israel’s settlements on the West Bank. Which objected to the U.N. Security Counsel Resolution 2334, which characterizes the settlements as illegal and demanded the ending of settlement projects.

I could continue with other examples, but I think you all understand the point I’m making. Thomas Alvin Farr is supported by Zionists like Richard Burr and Donald Trump. He isn’t a White Nationalist, a White Supremacist, or anything to get excited about. Thomas Farr is just another Republican, another Neo-Con, another traitor. At best, he may have at one point in his life furthered policies that temporarily disenfranchised black voters in North Carolina (he denies this), but in all likely-hood that probably isn’t totally true either. I seem to remember stories about Jeff Sessions being sympathetic to the KKK, when in reality all that happened was that someone accused him of making a politically incorrect joke off the record. I doubt a KKK sympathizer would be so happy about having non-white grandchildren.

The purpose of this article is not to demoralize or to “blackpill” anyone. The purpose is to get people to view everything the media says with suspicion, and not just react in a mindlessly contrarian way to certain segments of the media. If the Huffington Post tells you that Winston Churchill was a racist bigot, don’t start loving Churchill. Churchill did indeed hate Indians, but he also hated Germans and sanctioned the fire bombing of Dresden. He will never be “based.” When Breitbart says that Hitler was a progressive, do you suddenly see Democrats raising Swastika flags? No, of course not, and the reason you don’t see that is because at the very least the Left isn’t dumb or desperate enough to start grasping for the fictional heroes of their cause; they have enough real ones. So why is it that the Right is dumb enough to fall for such an obvious scam?

Our people have been hoodwinked into supporting false heroes for far too long. It’s time to start having some standards, to start using some common sense. The next time you hear a Leftist call a Republican a White Supremacist, don’t just take their word for it, do your own research.