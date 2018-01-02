The End Of Facebook For Me

Today started off as typical as can be; I had a date with a beautiful African girl, then I was able to land the fourth job that I needed to make much needed additional income. Then I returned home after paying my rent to find out that the subhuman Jews had removed my Henry Harald Graves account that I had owned for the past 13 years ever since I was a freshman in college; they also removed my Jesse Owens account as well. Still I suspected that this would happen as I have been getting put on various post blocks the past 2 years and was currently serving my 11th 30 day post block in the past 18 months. I have grown very tired of the illegal censorship and the refusal of Facebook to allow true freedom of speech on that platform. In the past year, I have moved onto other platforms like VK, Minds, Twitter, Rabbithole, and GAB where I am allowed to express my hatred for the Jewish destroyers of this world. It is a good ending to the mindless cesspool called Facebook. And to think that there are many people in The Cause who still waste their time on that mindless platform where they accomplish absolutely nothing at all but waste time with shills, agents, flatearth retards, and many other subhumans. At the most, this will free me to spend more time on other platforms where true free speech exists and where I can do as I wish without censorship. I will be composing some hateful music and poetry tonight to be used as a tool to kill as many Jews and their agents as possible to commemorate their evil done towards me. Let the year 2018 be the year that the entire Jewish population is cleansed from this very planet. This will be my ultimate goal for the year 2018 and for the rest of my own existence!

Advertisements