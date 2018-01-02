Delta is accused of anti-Semitism: Airline is sued by four flight attendants who claim carrier has an ‘anti-Jewish, Hebrew and ethnic Israeli attitude’ that depicts passengers as ‘aggressive’

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5230561/Delta-sued-flight-attendants-claiming-anti-Semiticism.html?ito=social-facebook

Delta Air Lines has been accused of anti-Semitism by four current and former flight attendants.

A federal discrimination lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court, claims the airline has an ‘anti-Jewish, Hebrew, and ethnic Israeli attitude.’

New York Daily News reports that the airline is said to believe that Jewish and Israeli workers and passengers ‘cannot be trusted, are aggressive and inappropriate, and engage in what are deemed to be ‘strange’ behaviors by conducting prayers on the flight and requiring special dietary accommodations (kosher meals).’

Filed Tuesday, the lawsuit from four current and former flight attendants claims Delta has an ‘anti-Jewish, Hebrew, and ethnic Israeli attitude’ (file image)

The lawsuit asserts that Delta also enacts ‘targeted enforcement actions’ against those who give their companion travel passes to Jewish travelers destined for Tel Aviv.

After gifting her friend with a Tel Aviv flight pass, one attendant claimed that she had been given probation and a suspension for the move.

She added that the experience was so traumatic that she stopped working the Tel Aviv flight altogether.

Delta Air Lines said it ‘strongly condemns the allegations of discrimination described in this suit and will defend itself vigorously against them’

Two others shared that they too were afraid of handing their passes out, according to the suit.

Delta Air Lines said it ‘strongly condemns the allegations of discrimination described in this suit and will defend itself vigorously against them.’

It added: ‘as a global airline that brings people across the world together every day, Delta values diversity in all aspects of its business and has zero tolerance for discrimination.’