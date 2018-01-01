Two Christians killed in New Year’s attack on Egypt liquor store

CAIRO — A gunman kills two Copts celebrating the New Year in an Egyptian alcohol shop today, judicial and security sources say, in the latest deadly violence against the Christian minority.

The shooting comes just three days after a gunman, identified as a wanted jihadist, killed nine people in an attack on a church south of the capital.

An assailant rode up in the back of a motorcycle taxi and opened fire on the liquor store in Cairo’s twin city Giza at around 1:30 a.m. local time, when the streets were still bustling with New Year’s revelers, the sources say.

The store’s Coptic owner survived but two of his friends who were celebrating with him were killed.

Police are still investigating the motive of the attack, the sources say.