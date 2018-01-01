Syria’s Assad replaces defense minister with military chief of staff

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian President Bashar Assad replaces his defense minister for the first time since 2012, as part of a government reshuffle, the state news agency SANA announces on Monday.

“President Assad issued a decree, the first of 2018, naming General Ali Abdullah Ayoub minister of defense,” the agency says, without providing any explanation for the surprise announcement.

The 65-year-old was until now the chief of general staff of the armed forces. He replaces Fahd Jassem al-Freij.

Freij took over in July 2012 after predecessor Daoud Rajha was killed in the bombing of a command centre in Damascus, together with his deputy Assef Shawkat, who was Assad’s brother-in-law.