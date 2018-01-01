Soldier-slapping Palestinian teen, Ahed Tamimi, indicted for assault, incitement

A military court indicts 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi and her mother Nariman over an incident last month in which they were filmed slapping IDF soldiers in the West Bank village of Nebi Saleh.

Ahed is charged with assaulting soldiers over the December 15 episode, while Nariman is indicted for “her involvement in the attack.” The indictment against the 16-year-old cites a total of 12 counts, which took into account five other squabbles with IDF soldiers she was alleged to have taken part in over the past several years.

The Military Advocate General requests that both Ahed and Nariman be remanded until the end of proceedings against them.