RUSSIA AWARDS BENEFITS TO FORMER SOVIET UNION WWII VETERANS IN ISRAEL

A Russian presidential decree entered force on Monday, giving lifetime benefits to some WWII veterans from the Former Soviet Union who now live in Israel, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

According to the directive, a monthly benefit to the tune of 1,000 rubles ($17.3) will be awarded to Israeli nationals who used to live in the former Soviet Union and fought for their country between 1941-1945 or who were underage prisoners of concentration camps.

In addition, TASS reported that 500 rubles ($8.68) will be paid per month to Israeli citizens who hold the title of “Citizen of Besieged Leningrad,” as well as to widows and widowers of servicemen who died fighting Nazi Germany and its allies, or during the Soviet war with Finland (1939-1940) and the war with Japan (August-September 1945), as well as former adult prisoners of camps.